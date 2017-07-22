Relief from dry winter still to come says weatherman

IT'S been a beautiful winter if you enjoy a stroll on the Burnett in the sunshine.

But for our farmers it has been tough, and according to a local long-range forecaster, relief is still a way off.

Hayden Walker, regarded as one of Australia's top long-rangers, says the next three months won't offer much in the way of rain.

"We'll see a build-up of (moisture) from the south-west (of Queensland) across the Darling Downs and up through the south-east to the Burnett,” Mr Walker said.

"So we'll see some thunderstorms, but whether they'll carry this far up we'll wait and see.”

It is like to get steadily wetter over the next three months, Mr Walker predicts.

"During our August period we might get anything from 5-18mm.

"September may vary from area to area, but we will be looking at 10-40mm.

"For October it will be more like 15-55mm.”

Mr Walker examines solar activity to predict weather up to 18 months ahead, and many of his clients are farmers.

This year's winter "has been pretty crook so far”.

Aside from last week's rainfall, "we've had below average rainfall - which is good for cane harvesters but not for farmers.”

It means many will rely on irrigation to survive.

Long-range weather forecaster Hayden Walker predicts a dry August. Mike Knott BUN210717WEATHER1

"I've suggested, Just hang on for August and September - there won't be a huge amount but it might carry you through until things start to turn around towards the end of the year,” he said.

Mr Walker learned the trade from his father Lennox and took on the Walkers Weather business when Lennox retired at 68.

He examines solar flares using a three-inch refracting telescope that is "about 100 years old, passed down through the generations”.

It originally belonged to Inigo Jones, who took on a young Lennox Walker as an apprentice in 1953.

Not much has changed in their methods of prediction, Mr Walker said, except now "access is much quicker with the web and computers - we use spreadsheets rather than old charts”.

The sun's magnetic field influences the earth's barometric pressure, with high sun spot activity creating low pressure systems.

"When you get high sun spot activity, we get good rainfall; when the sun goes into a dormant position, we get drought conditions.

"All we've been seeing (lately are) high pressure cells along the bottom of Australia.”

Mr Walker's days consist of taking readings, comparing data and monitoring the sun

"I forecast the weather to help people get ahead.”

Last September he warned in the Cairns Post a cyclone would hit North Queensland in April 2017.

Tropical Cyclone Debbie arrived just a few days early in March.

Mr Walker said he predicted the 2013 Bundaberg floods and heavy rainfall last year which saw flooding in Sydney and other areas.