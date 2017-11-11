Menu
Relief for parents as missing children found near Bundaberg

A stroll along the beach is pretty much the most strenuous thing you will do at Kinkuna.
Jim Alouat
by

AN AIR, land and sea search has been called off after two children reported missing near Kinkuna Beach were found

The two children, believed to be aged nine and 10, went missing about 2.30pm, according to police.

Police said Surf Life Saving Queensland had sent a boat and jetski to help in the search, south of Bundaberg, and a LifeFlight helicopter had been activated.

At 4pm, Surf Life Saving Queensland regional operations manager Craig Holden told the NewsMail he had received a call advising him the children had been found.

A relieved Mr Holden said it was a timely reminder to be careful as the season gets warmer and more people head to the beach.

He described the conditions at beaches across the Bundaberg region today as messy and tricky and urged beachgoers to be mindful of the conditions.

