Relief as disability provider restarts community programs

CARINBUNDI community programs are coming out of hibernation after Covid-19 forced the programs for people with a disability to be one-on-one.

For those with an intellectual disability, social isolation was a risk before Covid-19 as many didn't know how to use a smartphone.

Robbie Starr, a long-term personality at Carinbundi, and others who have missed their community outings and activities in the past nine weeks, all agreed that "Covid-19 sucks!'

So much so that Carinbundi has now put it on a T-shirt.

Carinbundi Day Services manager Tania Anderson said people with disability loved to interact with their peers, like most of the population.

"It has been tough for many of our clients," Ms Anderson said.

"We moved over to a lot of one-on-one support during the lockdown to ensure continuity of support and socialisation for people, but it isn't the same as catching up with your friends and going out and being part of the community.

"Some of our clients volunteer at Meals on Wheels and the hospital and they are keen to get back to these activities.

"They miss their job and feeling valued."

Now after nine weeks, Ms Anderson said the Carinbundi team was excited for their community programs to restart as restrictions ease.

"At the moment, all of our activities are designed to adhere to the social distancing regulations, so we still have a little way to go before we are completely up and running," she said.

Activities scheduled for the next quarter include sewing, woodwork, numeracy and literature, living skills, iPad, building friendship skills, communication, hygiene, music and craft.