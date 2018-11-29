RELIEF ARRIVES: More crews from NSW have made it to Bundy

HELP HAS ARRIVED: Crews from Fire and Rescue NSW and NSW Rural Fire Service have arrived in Bundaberg.

HELP HAS ARRIVED: Crews from Fire and Rescue NSW and NSW Rural Fire Service have arrived in Bundaberg. Mikayla Haupt

ANOTHER wave of help from down south has arrived, and it will be here for "as long as it takes".

That's the message from New South Wales Rural Fire Service operational officer Mark Tobin.

Mr Tobin and an entourage of fire fighters from New South Wales made their way to Bundaberg this morning to provide relief for local crews who had been battling numerous fires around the region.

"Today we've got 11 appliances and support vehicles here that are going to be working out of the Bundaberg area for the next few days on the fires in and around the area," Mr Tobin said.

"That's a combination of Fire Rescue New South Wales and New South Wales Rural Fire Service units."

Queensland fire crews have offered plenty of support to New South Wales in the past and Mr Tobin said this was an opportunity for New South Wales to now return the favour.

He said there was 100 crew from the bordering state who had been fighting the local fires and fresh crews are here.

"As you can imagine fighting fires is hard, hot work," Mr Tobin said.

"The local crews have been on the ground for a few days now (and) it is tiring work."

While they haven't caught up with the local crews yet, Mr Tobin said the crews would be overwhelmed by their arrival.

"Being in the same situation in New South Wales before, yes, it's a great sign of relief when you see your state counterparts come in to assist," he said.

"We'll do that for as long as it takes, we'll keep offering assistance."

As the NewsMail spoke to Mr Tobin the crews were preparing to be deployed to where they were needed most and they'll be spend three days fighting the fires before another wave of help arrives.

He said fresh crews will be up on Sunday and there would be a continual rotation until they are no longer needed.

One of the rural fire fighters to make the trip to Bundaberg is actually a former Bundy girl herself.

Kerry Stratford, on Central Coast Wallarah I Alpha alongside Luke Jenkins, Jayden Lawton, Ray Johnsten and Ross Hitchcock, said she joined the rural fire service because she wanted to help out the community.

Growing up in Bundaberg she said her mother was active in the community and built up her sense of community.

The crew on Wallarah I Alpha said being in the rural fire service was like a second family.