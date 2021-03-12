'RELEASE THE HOUND': Police find drugs during wild arrest

James George Lyne pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Supreme Court to two counts of possessing a dangerous drug in excess of 2 grams. Photo: Social Media

A court has heard how a man reached for a police officer's gun during an arrest where the dog squad had to become involved.

James George Lyne, 37, pleaded guilty in the Bundaberg Supreme Court on Tuesday to two counts of possessing a dangerous drug in excess of 2 grams.

Police were conducting patrols in Bundaberg North on the nights of April 9 last year when they heard a squealing sound before a motorbike with no registration plates approach at speed.

Lyne, who was the rider, braked heavily at the intersection and almost lost control of the bike.

Officers estimated the bike to be travelling in excess of 120km/h when he accelerated at high speed onto Queen St.

Police saw Lyne turn into a home on Queen St before they turned into the driveway of the property in their unmarked car and activated their lights and sirens.

When Lyne saw the police he ran off as officers told him stop.

When officers were unable to find Lyne they called in the dog squad to help track him down.

The dog squad tracked Lyne to a nearby child care centre where they found his motorbike helmet and gloves at a playground area.

The dogs then tracked Lyne to a paddock where he was found hiding among sugar cane.

Lyne was heard telling the police dog to "get out of it" before being bitten.

Lyne refused to comply with officers directing him to get on the ground and was warned the police dog would be released.

He then began walking towards one of the officers with raised fists.

Officers attempted to restrain Lyne who was swinging his arms in all directions and challenging them to release the dog onto him.

The police dog was eventually released as Lyne reached towards an officer's firearm.

Lyne was again bitten by the police dog and restrained.

During a pat down search Lyne declared he had a large sum of money in the front of his underwear.

Officers also found a large clip seal bag of methamphetamine in the waistband of Lyne's pants.

The bag contained 9.263g of pure meth in 13.503g of substance.

Lyne was also found with methamphetamine on November 17 in 2019 after police raided the place he was staying at.

During the search they found eight clip seal bags of methamphetamine.

The substance weighed a total of 12.296g of which 8.719g was pure.

Lyne told officers he was a regular user of the drug and claimed he recorded his usage in a notebook, but that was not accepted by the crown or the judge.

The court heard Lyne had previously been convicted of drug trafficking in 2007.

Lyne was also on a suspended sentence at the time of the offending.

Lyne's barrister Callan Cassidy told the court his client had work available to him upon his release from jail.

Mr Cassidy said at the time of the offending Lyne was "using quite significant quantities" of drugs.

The court heard in previous years Lyne had worked across many industries and sold properties so he could help care for his father before his passing.

"All those years of hard work down the drain, or up your arm or smoked away," said Justice Graeme Crow.

The court heard Lyne had a "disadvantaged childhood" being the victim of abuse at a young age.

He said his client's time in custody had been spent almost entirely through the covid pandemic.

Justice Graeme Crow took into account the submissions from both the crown and Mr Cassidy when handing down his sentence.

He also took into account Lyne's criminal history.

Justice Crow said Lyne was in the "unusual and extremely fortunate position" of having job offers available upon his release from jail.

He warned Lyne that continued use of drugs would mean longer terms of imprisonment.

"Your actions on April 9 are consistent with people who use the drug methamphetamine. They don't care," he said.

"They don't care for their family, they don't care for anyone else, they're extremely destructive to themselves, they're extremely destructive to their own families.

"For that reason, people that get involved with the commercial exploitation of these drugs need to be imprisoned as you are to be.

"On the night of the ninth you were a terrible human being, injuring police, running away, driving at speed through the city.

"You could have killed yourself, could have killed a child, could have killed anyone. Luckily you didn't."

Lyne was sentenced to four year imprisonment and 334 days of presentence custody was declared as time already served.

A serious drug offence certificate was also issued.

He will be eligible for parole in June.

