Relaying Mark's message of hope

FIGHTING CANCER: Mark Riddell is one of 400 people who are taking part in this weekend's Relay for Life. Scottie Simmonds BUN041212PAS1

EVERYONE has a story to tell when it comes to how they've been impacted by cancer, and this weekend's Relay for Life brings those stories together as the community walks to create a cancer free future, one step at a time.

For Bundaberg's Mark Riddell, his story is very personal, he's taking part in the 18-hour event to honour his mum, who lost her life to breast cancer six years ago.

His father has also fought cancer.

Mr Riddell is a team member of Wide Bay Running Chicks & Roosters who keep active through participating in Parkrun.

Two years ago running became a sanctuary for Mr Riddell who attributes marathon training to an improvement in his physical and mental health.

Having run both the Gold Coast and Noosa marathons, Mr Riddell is keen to use this year's Bundaberg Relay For Life as training for a running challenge.

"It doesn't matter what fitness level you are at, Relay For Life is a great chance to raise money for an incredible cause,” he said.

With more than 400 people set to lace up for the weekend event, Wide Bay Running Chicks & Roosters are one of 40 teams already registered for the relay at the Bundaberg Recreational Centre.

Cancer Council Queensland CEO Chris McMillan said locals who were part of Bundaberg Relay For Life would get the opportunity to be a part of something special.

"Around 1700 people in the Wide Bay-Burnett region are diagnosed with cancer each year - funds raised from Relay enable us to support those people,” she said.

"Each Relay For Life is an emotional event that will stay with you forever - our volunteer committee have great entertainment planned for the whole family, as well as empowering ceremonies, like our inspiring opening ceremony, where cancer survivors and their carers start off the walk.

"There is also our emotional candlelight ceremony, where we light up the darkness in memory of loved ones we have lost.”

The event kicks off at 2pm tomorrow with the opening ceremony including the survivors and carers walk, followed by the candlelight ceremony at 6pm before the closing ceremony from 7.15am on Sunday.

On the day registrations are available at $40 per person.

To find out more information about Relay For Life, visit www.relayforlife.org.au.