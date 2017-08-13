Relay gals brave the big shave

HAIR LOSS: Lyn Carpenter, Tanya Watson and Tammy A'Bell are all smiles after braving the shave.

WHEN Tammy-Lee A'Bell took to the stage at Relay for Life on Saturday, she said her stomach was doing back flips.

But when the clippers came out, all the nerves disappeared and she knew she had made the right decision.

The Bundaberg woman was one of three who shaved off her locks at the weekend event, all in the name of fundraising for cancer.

"It went really well,” she said.

"It was the first time I had shaved my hair so I was super-nervous but when it actually came to the snip, I was really excited.”

She was joined by her relay team member Tanya Watson and committee member Lyn Carpenter.

Cheers all round as the locks come off!

The three women were cheered on by the crowd on Saturday night as the hair came off.

"We had lots of little pony tails in our hair because it was being saved to donate,” Ms A'Bell said.

"People were cheering and the music was playing, it was just a great feeling.”

Ms A'Bell said she loved her new look.

"I actually don't mind it , it feels really good,” she said.

"Lyn and Tanya look so good.”

Her team, called Step AnD Go Go, raised $4500 for cancer during their fundraising efforts with Saturday night's shave itself bringing in about $420.

Ms A'Bell said the monumental decision to shave off her hair was something she had always wanted to do.

"We have family members that have passed away due to cancer,” she said.

"Two aunties - both who had really lovely hair and to see them go through everything and lose their hair, it was very confronting at the time.

"We wanted to do this for them.”

GROUP EFFORT: Brave women shave off their locks for cancer.

Ms A'Bell took part in Relay For Life last year, but 2017 marked the first time the rest of her team members took to the track.

"Our team members are all related,” she said.

"I raved about last year's event and, as many members of our family have been affected by cancer, we decided to form a team and 'relay' in their memory.

"Our team name represents the names of family members who lost their life to cancer.”

Bundaberg Relay For Life was held at the Bundaberg Recreational Precinct on Saturday and Sunday.

The annual race is an 18-hour, overnight event where teams keep a baton moving in a relay-style walk or run in support of all Queenslanders suffering from all cancers.

For more information about breast cancer and Cancer Council Queensland visit www.cancerqld.org.au or phone 13 11 20.