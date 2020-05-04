Relay for Life rescheduled for later in the year

The Faces of the 2019 Relay, Alana and Lara Sinnamon cut the ribbon to officially start the Relay for Life.

AFTER being postponed due to coronavirus restrictions Bundaberg’s Relay For Life has been rescheduled for later in the year.

The relay will now be held on October 31 to November 1, from 6pm to 6am at Barlow Park.

The decision to postpone the event, which was previously set to take place on August 8 to 9, was made to coincide with recommendations from the Australian Government regarding the current COVID-19 pandemic.

RELAY FOR LIFE: Molly Dawson was announced as the face of this year's event.

Cancer Council Queensland CEO Ms Chris McMillan said while the event has been postponed, it will still be an unmissable experience.

“Relay For Life is organised by passionate, local volunteers, and each relay is a special experience that will stay with you forever,” Ms McMillan said.

“Around 1,765 people are diagnosed with cancer each year in the Wide Bay Burnett region and Relay For Life enables us to support those people.

“Every step taken, and every dollar raised at Relay funds our work, and in turn, provides vital support and care for all Queenslanders every minute, every hour, every day.

“Cancer doesn’t stop, so neither do we.”

Registrations are open for the community fundraising event, which involves inspirational ceremonies, sharing stories of hope, and walking for 12 hours in support of Queenslanders impacted by cancer.

Early bird registration for Bundaberg Relay For Life is $30 for adults and $15 for youths until October 23.

Registration during the week of Relay, or on the day, is $40 for adults and $20 for youths.

To find out more visit www.relayforlife.org.au.