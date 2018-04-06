Relay For Life 18-hour non-stop event launches tonight

HOPE LIVES HERE: Lyn Carpenter, Donna Habermann, Karen Witkopp, Lorraine Wratten, Karen Bath, Greg Bath and Trish Mears at last year's Relay For Life launch at Riverfeast.

HOPE LIVES HERE: Lyn Carpenter, Donna Habermann, Karen Witkopp, Lorraine Wratten, Karen Bath, Greg Bath and Trish Mears at last year's Relay For Life launch at Riverfeast. Mike Knott BUN250317RELAY13

BUNDABERG'S biggest fundraiser to support people fight cancerwill launch tonight at Riverfeast.

The 2018 Bundaberg Relay For Life is an 18-hour non-stop event where groups come together to walk to support those battling cancer and their families.

This year the walk will be held on August 11-12 at Bundaberg Recreational Precinct.

During the event teams keep a baton moving in a relay-style walk or run overnight, to raise funds for Cancer Council Queensland's vital work in cancer research, prevention and support services.

To celebrate the launch there will be performances by past C-Factor contestants and Bundaberg Relay For Life chairperson Greg Bath encouraged locals to stop by between 4.30pm until 7pm for the festivities.

"Throughout the evening there will be performances by Ariana Brogden, Phoebe Jay and Matthew Munro,” he said.

"The official launch itself will happen at 6.30pm and this is when the Face of Relay and Junior Face will be announced.”

Cancer Council Queensland CEO Ms Chris McMillan said the launch was an opportunity to learn more about Relay For Life and unite for the cause.

"While you're enjoying Riverfeast, find out what Relay For Life is all about and get your teams registered for 2018,” Ms McMillan said.

"Participating in Relay For Life is a great way to support the endeavours of Cancer Council and help make a vital difference right here in your local community.”

She said the community has the chance to find out what Relay For Life was all about and get teams registered for this year.

"At Relay, teams also take part in inspirational ceremonies and fundraising activities, supporting each other and sharing stories of hope,” Ms McMillan said.

"It is an event for everyone - no matter your age, or fitness level, you can get involved and make a difference.

"Together, we're an unstoppable force and can stop cancer in its tracks.”

Locals can register for Bundaberg Relay For Life via www.relayforlife.org.au or by calling 1300 65 65 85, for $20 per person.

More information about Cancer Council Queensland is available via 13 11 20 or cancerqld.org.au.