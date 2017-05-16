Relax, yoga chatbot to answer questions

BUNDABERG yoga studio Love Life, Live Yoga is now using artificial intelligence to help its members reach inner peace and happiness.

AVA is the name of the intelligent chatbot that has taken over the business's Facebook Page messenger, dealing with close to 100 inquiries just in the past month alone.

Whether customers are looking for pricing, class times or seek advice on which class to take, AVA is able to provide answers in real-time.

With big brands like Domino's, Boost Juice and Virgin Australia introducing the ChatBot into their businesses, the Bundaberg yoga studio is wanting to stay ahead of time and "prepare for the future” with its Siri-like virtual assistant.

The man behind both Love Life, Live Yoga and the introduction of the AVA chatbot, David Lee-Schneider is for well-known for helping other Bundaberg businesses with their marketing, like the popular cafe Alowishus Delicious.

"David is 'the brain' behind all our marketing and we will be introducing our own chatbot in the coming weeks” Alowishus owner Tracey McPhee.

AVA learns through her interaction with people and will get even better over time, even though, David said, "she has already impressed us quite a bit”.

To speak to AVA the ChatBot, Facebook message her at http://facebook.com/lovellifeliveyoga.