Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Not everything is back to normal yet — but the prospect of a snag in the sun is a step in the right direction, with Bunnings’ iconic sausage sizzles returning.
Not everything is back to normal yet — but the prospect of a snag in the sun is a step in the right direction, with Bunnings’ iconic sausage sizzles returning.
News

Rejoice! Bunnings sausage sizzles return to NSW

by Anton Nilsson
10th Oct 2020 1:13 PM

Sausage sizzles are back at Bunnings Warehouse stores across NSW from Saturday.

The hardware chain suspended most barbecues outside stores in March as the coronavirus pandemic hit Australia. Over the past few weeks, the barbecues have been cautiously rolled out across stores in the ACT.

Saturday's snag comeback means customers at about 90 stores across NSW will be able to enjoy a sausage and support a community group or charity.

People queue up for sausages earlier this year. Picture: Mike Burton
People queue up for sausages earlier this year. Picture: Mike Burton

Bunnings chief operating officer Deb Poole has previously said 130 community groups were lined up for the first weekend in NSW, including community fundraisers for the Lions Club, the Rotary and various sports clubs.

One of those who celebrated was NSW shadow treasurer Walt Secord, who put out a statement saying: "There's nothing more Aussie than a sausage sizzle, whether it's a backyard barbie, a 'democracy sausage' on election day or a quick snag outside Bunnings for the local Lions Club."

Victoria will continue to miss out on the snags, despite holding the distinction as sausage sizzle pioneers, with the first Bunnings event held in 1994 at the store in the Melbourne suburb of Sunshine.

 

Originally published as Rejoice! Bunnings sausage sizzles return

bunnings sausage sizzle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bundy suburbs expected to lose power this weekend

        Premium Content Bundy suburbs expected to lose power this weekend

        News Residents across the Bundaberg region may experience a power outage, due to works taking place.

        Everybody appearing at Bundaberg Magistrates Court, Oct 12

        Premium Content Everybody appearing at Bundaberg Magistrates Court, Oct 12

        Crime Matters listed at Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Monday

        DAM DEMAND: How you can voice your future water needs

        Premium Content DAM DEMAND: How you can voice your future water needs

        News Growers are invited to outline their future water needs in a survey to help...

        Location one in a mill: New hotspot with million dollar view

        Premium Content Location one in a mill: New hotspot with million dollar view

        News Two of Bundy’s biggest fans have put their passion for food into a brand new...