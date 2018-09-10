REVEALED: The Rocky suburbs boosting your house value

LATEST REPORT: The latest report on Rockhampton's property prices makes for mixed reading.

LOOKING at Rockhampton Region's house sale statistics, it is a tale of winners in some suburbs and losers in others.

The latest REIQ's Queensland Market Monitor report for the June Quarter, continues to note that Rockhampton remains the most affordable of all the regions featured in their statistics.

Over the past quarter, Rockhampton's average house value had slid 1.9 per cent and 2.7 per cent for the year dropping from $273500 to $266000.

Looking at the star performing suburbs over the past year, The Range leads way with 13.4 per cent growth in house value, followed by Park Avenue with 9.3 per cent and Kawana with 1.8 per cent.

The remaining Rockhampton suburbs recorded losses to their property values with Allenstown the worst with -19.6 per cent followed by Berserker -10.3 per cent and Koongal with -7.7 per cent.

This mixed news for property values has been offset by good news regarding the rental vacancy rate

The report noted that Rockhampton's rental vacancies "fell to healthy levels for the first time in five years, to reach three per cent in June 2018".

Added to this, "rents have also generally trended upwards for the past year".

REIQ regards the future for the local sales and rental market as challenging.

"The REIQ hopes the house market will stabilise over the months ahead," the report said.

"However, any substantial market recovery remains heavily dependent on the strength of the regional economic fundamentals.

"The high level of unemployment has been one of the factors limiting the recovery of the property market. It has also limited a higher percentage of home owners compared to the state."

Once a number of key infrastructure projects went ahead, employment conditions and consequently the property market, were expected to improve.

Key projects:

$66 million in 2018-19 out of a $352 million to support the construction of the 76,000 megalitre Rookwood Weir on the Fitzroy River. This will be a drought contingency supply for Rockhampton, Gladstone and Yeppoon. This project has taken one step forward with the announcement of Sunwater as a proponent in early July this year.

$40 million for the duplication of the Bruce Highway between the Rockhampton-Yeppoon Road intersection and Terranova Drive

$15.7 million to continue the Rockhampton hospital carpark development

$10.9 million to duplicate the Capricorn Highway from Rockhampton to Gracemere

$9 million to complete improvements to intersections and road train access on Rockhampton-Yeppoon Road, and

$5 million to deliver a mixed-use development within the Rockhampton CBD.

