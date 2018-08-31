Rehab support hits brick wall

Responding to the Penington Institute report around the rising number of drug-related deaths in the Bundaberg region, IWC general manager Wayne Mulvany likened the current situation to the community standing on the Titanic waiting for someone to save it from the ongoing devastation of substance abuse.

Responding to the Penington Institute report around the rising number of drug-related deaths in the Bundaberg region, IWC general manager Wayne Mulvany likened the current situation to the community standing on the Titanic waiting for someone to save it from the ongoing devastation of substance abuse. SImon Young

THE IWC has come out fighting against what it terms the "shadowy influencers” holding back end-to-end drug and alcohol services in the region.

Responding to the Penington Institute report around the rising number of drug-related deaths in the Bundaberg region, IWC general manager Wayne Mulvany likened the current situation to the community standing on the Titanic waiting for someone to save it from the ongoing devastation of substance abuse.

"In June 2016 IWC hosted a Bundaberg region drug forum, using the high profile of ice as the motivator, but understanding fully that all drugs were endemic in our region, with little to no 'full-circle' treatment regime in place. More than 80 delegates from 46 frontline services, community groups, business and politics gathered to seek solutions,” he said.

Mr Mulvany said the forum delivered a strong community voice, including an action plan, and many of these initial actions had been delivered.

He said it was clear the decision of the forum - to bring a residential rehabilitation facility to the area - continued to be stalled and the blame could not be laid completely at the feet of the politicians.

"While our community is still waiting for the federal and state governments to wake up to our region's needs around ice and other drugs, we also need to look beyond mainstream politics and seek out the barriers sitting within our own community to change and improve drug services,” Mr Mulvany said.

"One has to beg the question, where are the real barriers hiding? Who are the faceless people within our region's operations pulling the levers that have raised the drawbridge around change?

"Shadowy influencers who are shutting out the potential not only for residential rehabilitation in our region, but for a cohesive, end-to-end model of service delivery around ice and other drugs.

"They are forced in the end to return to their default entry-point service, in particular the GP. What an appalling merry-go-round for this disadvantaged and vulnerable cohort of our community, and what a disgraceful waste of public money.”

Mr Mulvany said there was a solution right here on our doorstep.

"IWC has long made it clear there is a solution,” he said

"IWC has a farm which is a suitable approved facility for residential rehabilitation and also could act as a central hub for building end-to-end drug and alcohol services.

"IWC has consistently offered this out to whomever would run such a facility, because this would serve our community by delivering a treatment option to our region - and beyond - and support efforts to further address the "full circle” of drug treatment services.”

Mr Mulvany said the "drawbridge” on change had to be raised.