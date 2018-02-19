Rehab for ice addicts remains priority

WORK CONTINUES: Health providers and community leaders at the IWC and NewsMail forum in 2016.

WORK CONTINUES: Health providers and community leaders at the IWC and NewsMail forum in 2016. Craig Warhurst

A RESIDENTIAL rehab facility to treat ice addicts remains a priority, the IWC says ahead of a community forum today.

The IWC's Janette Young said today's forum would look to continue substantial work delivered by a forum she co-ordinated with the NewsMail in 2016.

"The community voice at the forum - which involved 46 organisations, businesses and groups and more than 80 delegates - made it clear that the establishment of a residential rehabilitation facility in Bundaberg region was a priority,” Ms Young said.

"This 2018 forum will continue that voice, and IWC is backing it all the way.”

IWC is non-government, community-run and charitable, and runs an Alcohol & Other Drugs program.

Ms Young said the IWC had a facility, the IWC Farm, which was suitable for a residential rehabilitation facility and had approval.

"IWC is not saying we want to run such a facility ourselves, but we and the rest of the community would appreciate this treatment option being established within our region as soon as possible to support pathways out of substance abuse,” she said.

"IWC is firmly of the belief that such a residential rehabilitation facility would need to be inclusive - here for all people.

"It would take a long-term government commitment to establish and run such a residential facility, but the benefits it would bring the community in terms of tackling a major social issue in our region - ice and other drugs - would deliver a substantial and significant return on investment.

"Ice and other drugs is

not an issue that is going away.”

Today's forum is the third organised by the LNP to hear from Queenslanders affected by the drug.