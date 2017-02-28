Regulator approves new Ergon tariffs

The Australian Energy Regulator has approved the revised Tariff Structure Statements for Ergon Energy.

The decision which AER says will allow "Queensland consumers to change their electricity consumption patterns at times of high demand” will certainly further inflame already tense relations between farmers and the energy provider.

"These changes to network tariffs allow retailers to develop offers that help consumers get better value from the energy choices they make,” board member Jim Cox said.

Mr Cox said the tariff reforms would help promote "better use of the existing poles and wires by rewarding customers for shifting their electricity consumption to off-peak periods”.