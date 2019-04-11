Regulations to have little impact on Bundaberg solar project

NEW LAW: New regulations will mean licenced electrical workers will mount, locate, fix or remove solar panels.

NEW LAW: New regulations will mean licenced electrical workers will mount, locate, fix or remove solar panels. Emma Murray

MILLIONS of dollars worth of solar projects across the Bundaberg region will still have their day in the sun despite stricter regulations being introduced next month.

Late last year the NewsMail reported the region had $755 million worth of commercial solar projects in the pipeline and yesterday a representative from the yet to be constructed $150 million Bullyard project said he didn't believe the changes would jeopardise any of these.

Patrick Lau, the engineering director of leading eco-energy company EIWA Queensland, said the new code would mean only licensed electricians can mount, locate, fix or remove solar panels on solar farms over 100kW.

He welcomed the changes, despite fears in some quarters it would increase costs.

Before the regulations were announced unlicensed backpackers and labourers were able to mount and remove the panels.

"I don't think there will be a major impact, I think it's provided a bit of clarity as to what is classified as electrical work,” Mr Lau told the NewsMail.

He said the changes would make things safer on solar farm sites.

"It's probably a good thing to have (licensed) electrical workers doing the connections and overseeing it,” he said.

"I would have thought that would have been the case for most of it anyway.

"They (the smaller farms) are still going to need licensed electrical workers to do the work. "Non-licensed electrical workers can only help out and then you still have your apprentices.

"The assistants have to be capable of the work being given to them.”

The new code was announced on Tuesday by Education and Industrial Relations Minister Grace Grace.

"We've seen unprecedented growth in the number of commercial solar farms in Queensland and that means jobs for installers,” she said.

"These new regulations are all about ensuring we keep pace with new and emerging technologies and keep workers safe.

"But to ensure the safety of these workers, our regulations need to keep pace with these ever-changing technologies.”

Other solar projects in the region include a $210 million 120MW solar farm near Childers, a $75 million 42MW farm near the Ring Rd and a 77MW farm off Hummock Rd on Three Chain Rd.