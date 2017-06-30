Rego hike labelled 'unacceptable' as pensioner struggles

IT MIGHT be time to give up riding for 77-year-old Richard Marris, not because of his age but because he may not be able to afford the increases to his registration.

The retired pensioner has been riding a motorbike for 50 years and said it was the cheapest way to get around town, until now.

Mr Marris is upset and wants answers as to why his Queensland vehicle registration for his Honda has gone up almost $50 in the last year.

He was aware of the State Government putting up the fee by 3.5% each year but was puzzled to why the Compulsory Third Part Insurance had sky rocketed.

The NewsMail sent requests to both RACQ and member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson who said the CTP had increased because of the National Injury Insurance Scheme.

RACQ spokesperson Kirsty Clinton the CTP premiums were highly regulated with minimums and maximums set by the Motor Accident Insurance Commission.

"CTP premiums have remained relatively stable in recent years, apart from a $39 increase last year upon the introduction of the National Injury Insurance Scheme (NIIS),” she said.

"Unfortunately the registration tax, dictated by the State Government, has been increased 3.5% each year for the past years, and will go up 3.5% again from 1 July.”

Ms Clinton said this meant motorists would be hit by a 10.5% increase in the tax in just three years - more than double the rate of inflation.

"Registration is a tax and these tax increases are unacceptable. RACQ is calling on the government to freeze registration tax increases,” she said.

Ms Donaldson said all Australian jurisdictions would increase registration fees on July 1, except for the Australian Capital Territory which would increase registration fees from August 1.

She said the one-off jump in CTP costs corresponds with the rolling out of the National Injury Insurance Scheme.

"The implementation of the NIIS means anyone who sustains serious personal injuries in a motor vehicle accident in Queensland may be eligible to receive necessary and reasonable lifetime treatment, care and support under the National Injury Insurance Scheme Queensland,” she said.