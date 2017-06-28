Registrations open for C Factor contest

HAVE you got what it takes to be crowned C Factor champion for 2017?

The Bundaberg Relay For Life fundraiser will see singers, bands and all other locals with the star factor hit the stage for the chance to win $1000.

Registrations are still open for the fourth annual talent show, with the first heat to be held this Sunday, July 2 from noon at Bundaberg Country Music Club.

Entry is only $20 and locals can collect a nomination form from Cancer Council's Bundaberg office, 41 Woongarra St, or at Bundaberg Broadcasters, 38 Crofton St.

Bundaberg Relay For Life committee member Karen Bath encouraged the community to get behind the event.

"C Factor is a great way to showcase our incredible local talent, while raising awareness and funds for Bundaberg Relay For Life,” she said.

"A number of contestants we have seen before have already entered for this year and it is wonderful to see how they have improved since we launched C Factor four years ago.”

There will be three heats in total with the semi-final to be held at Riverfeast on August 4 at 4pm and the grand final at Cancer Council Queensland's Bundaberg Relay For Life.

Cancer Council Queensland CEO Chris McMillan congratulated the community on embracing C Factor and showing their support for Bundaberg Relay For Life.

"By supporting C Factor, and participating in Relay For Life, you can make a vital difference right here in the local community,” Ms McMillan said.

For more information phone the Bundaberg office on 4150 4500 or email bundaberg@cancerqld.org

