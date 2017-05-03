Register now for relay discount

HOPE LIVES HERE: Last years face of Relay For life Wendy Saunders with this years Junior Face Madisson Pashley and Senior Face Ron Myler at the 2017 Relay For Life launch at Riverfeast.

CHEEP cheep! Cancer Council Queensland is tweeting at locals to encourage them to register for Bundaberg Relay For Life to receive an early-bird discount.

Locals who flap to get involved in the 2017 event, on August 12 to 13 at Bundaberg Recreational Precinct, before May 26 can register for just $20 per person.

Cancer Council Queensland CEO Chris McMillan urged locals to get their flock together and take advantage of the incentive.

"Get your friends, family, colleagues and neighbours together and register before May 26 to receive an early-bird discount,” Ms McMillan said.

"By pledging to take part and fundraising for the cause, you're giving much-needed hope to locals affected by cancer.

"All funds raised by teams are directed into lifesaving cancer research in Queensland, prevention programs, and local support services.”

HOPE LIVES HERE: Madisson Pashley, Big Clown and Lily Pashley at the 2017 Relay For Life launch at Riverfeast. Mike Knott BUN250317RELAY12

More than 1000 people are expected to swoop onto Bundaberg Recreational Precinct in August for the 14th annual event and raise more than $150,000 for the cause.

"We have plenty of entertainment planned for the whole family, including inspirational ceremonies, on-site fundraising and team challenges,” Ms McMillan said.

"It's going to be a fantastic weekend supporting a vital cause.

"An estimated 1630 people will be diagnosed with cancer this year in the Wide Bay Burnett region and need our support.

"Each donation, no matter how big or small, helps fund our work and in turn, provides vital support and care for Queenslanders diagnosed with cancer.”

The 18 hour event involves teams of up to 15 people keeping a baton moving in a relay style walk or run overnight.

Register at relayforlife.org.au or phone 1300 65 65 85.