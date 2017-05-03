28°
News

Register now for relay discount

3rd May 2017 7:55 AM
HOPE LIVES HERE: Last years face of Relay For life Wendy Saunders with this years Junior Face Madisson Pashley and Senior Face Ron Myler at the 2017 Relay For Life launch at Riverfeast.
HOPE LIVES HERE: Last years face of Relay For life Wendy Saunders with this years Junior Face Madisson Pashley and Senior Face Ron Myler at the 2017 Relay For Life launch at Riverfeast. Mike Knott BUN250317RELAY15

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

CHEEP cheep! Cancer Council Queensland is tweeting at locals to encourage them to register for Bundaberg Relay For Life to receive an early-bird discount.

Locals who flap to get involved in the 2017 event, on August 12 to 13 at Bundaberg Recreational Precinct, before May 26 can register for just $20 per person.

Cancer Council Queensland CEO Chris McMillan urged locals to get their flock together and take advantage of the incentive.

"Get your friends, family, colleagues and neighbours together and register before May 26 to receive an early-bird discount,” Ms McMillan said.

"By pledging to take part and fundraising for the cause, you're giving much-needed hope to locals affected by cancer.

"All funds raised by teams are directed into lifesaving cancer research in Queensland, prevention programs, and local support services.”

HOPE LIVES HERE: Madisson Pashley, Big Clown and Lily Pashley at the 2017 Relay For Life launch at Riverfeast.
HOPE LIVES HERE: Madisson Pashley, Big Clown and Lily Pashley at the 2017 Relay For Life launch at Riverfeast. Mike Knott BUN250317RELAY12

More than 1000 people are expected to swoop onto Bundaberg Recreational Precinct in August for the 14th annual event and raise more than $150,000 for the cause.

"We have plenty of entertainment planned for the whole family, including inspirational ceremonies, on-site fundraising and team challenges,” Ms McMillan said.

"It's going to be a fantastic weekend supporting a vital cause.

"An estimated 1630 people will be diagnosed with cancer this year in the Wide Bay Burnett region and need our support.

"Each donation, no matter how big or small, helps fund our work and in turn, provides vital support and care for Queenslanders diagnosed with cancer.”

The 18 hour event involves teams of up to 15 people keeping a baton moving in a relay style walk or run overnight.

Register at relayforlife.org.au or phone 1300 65 65 85.

Participants in the Relay for Life event.
Participants in the Relay for Life event. Mike Knott BUN130816RELAY27
Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  cancer cancer council fundraising relay for life

Insider’s guide to the best rooftop bars

SEE the world from a different perspective atop of one of Brisbane’s funkiest rooftop bars.

Where to get your hands on the best wings

Try out these bad boys at Buffalo Bar.

IS THERE anything better than a wicked bowl of chicken wings? Nope.

Six reasons to get to Brisbane this Autumn

The Brisbane Powerhouse has free comedy on Friday nights.

AUTUMN has to be up there with one of the best seasons of the year.

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

Mt Coot-tha is a seriously gorgeous way to start your day.

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a big price tag.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Where to find the best coffee

Strauss is known for its superb brew.

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high.

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

Send yourself on a scavenger hunt around Brisbane to discover the incredible street art.

GET your phone and selfie-stick ready!

Skier is fine but a little sore

Skier is fine but a little sore

"MY spine and neck went ping, ping as I fell into the water.”

It may be legal but our readers aren't happy

UNFAIR? Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt has claimed $8463 to stay in a house owned by his family trust in Canberra.

Keith Pitt claimed $8463 to stay in his home in Canberra

BOM watch as cyclone likely in the next 24 hours

GOOD CHANCE: A weather system near Fiji is likely to develop into a tropical cyclone in the next 24 hours. The US-military run JTWC classifies the likelihood of a cyclone developing as either "not likely in the next 24 hours", likely but beyond 24 hours", or "likely in the next 24 hours".

"TROCIAL disturbance" expected to swing south-west once a cyclone.

Is this your lost ring?

Engagement ring found at bakery

Local Partners

Trawler makes tough work for VMR crews

WHEN you're up a creek without a paddle, local VMR crews are there to lend a hand and this past week has been no exception.

Beloved priest to retire after 47 years

RETIRING: Father John Daly will be stepping down from a few roles after 47 years as a Priest.

Beloved Bundy priest retires

Nitro Circus: Why Coast show will be 'nerve wracking'

Action sports star Ryan 'R Willy' Williams returns home to his local skate park with friends from Nitro Circus ahead of the show this Saturday.

Hint: It's not the death-defying tricks

Olympian joins Bundaberg marriage equality forum

Olympic swimming medalist Daniel Kowalski will be in Bundaberg this week to talk about marriage equality.

"Marriage Equality isn't a metropolitan or city thing...”

Pig racing on this weekend for a great cause

Pig racing is on again this weekend at the Sugarland Tavern for Give Me 5 For Kids.

This little piggy went to Sugarland Tav

GREAT START: Splendour VIP passes raise more than $23,000

FLOOD appeal fundraiser had a successful first day, with passes offering the best music festival experience possible, and at a reserve price of $500.

Whoops! Aussie magazine’s unfortunate typo

I do know you can’t spell one without an “I”.

Prince Harry set to visit Australia

He will visit Sydney to promote the 2018 Invictus Games

Not enough red: House Rules’ Fiona 'disappointed' with home

Fiona's bathroom before (left) and after (right)

"There wasn’t enough red"

Footy Show star Erin Molan dragged into AVO battle

Erin Molan thanks skipper Anthony Bell after the Big Boat Challenge on Sydney Harbour. Picture: Mark Evans Source:News Corp Australia

“I thought their relationship was odd.”

A stage comedy so wrong it's right

The cast of the Australian production of The Play That Goes Wrong.

THE Play That Goes Wrong comes to Queensland.

MOVIE REVIEW: The Zookeeper's Wife a handsome period drama

Jessica Chastain in a scene from the movie The Zookeeper's Wife.

Gorillas in the Mist meets Schindler’s List in Second World War film

FAMILY HOME WITH POOL and WORKSHOP

24 Greathead Road, Kepnock 4670

House 3 1 4 $249,000

Located in the popular suburb of Kepnock, a short drive to schools and shopping centres and being less than 10 minutes to CBD. Three generous bedrooms in total...

VACANT COMMERCIAL LAND WITH MAIN ROAD FRONTAGE

Lot 10 Johanna Boulevard, Kensington 4670

Commercial Lot 10 Johanna Boulevard - 2,400 m2 - $315,000 plus GST High ... $315,000 + GST

Lot 10 Johanna Boulevard - 2,400 m2 - $315,000 plus GST High traffic exposure past your front door now and leading in to the future, with traffic driving past...

BRICK DUPLEX PRICED TO GO !

16 Queen Street, Bundaberg North 4670

Duplex 5 2 2 $319,000

Be quick for this neat and tidy brick duplex in a handy location and priced to go This duplex offers the smart investor or owner occupier flexibility with 1 x 2...

YOU WILL BE IMPRESSED - 3 BEDROOMS PLUS OFFICE and SOLAR

45 Jefferis Street, Bundaberg North 4670

House 3 2 2 $299,000

This absolute must see property is your opportunity buy a modern affordable family home in a great location with all the necessities at a price sure to...

2856M2- SECLUDED PROPERTY 15 MINUTES TO BUNDABERG CBD - 5 MINUTES TO BEACH

269 Eardleys Road, Welcome Creek 4670

Rural 3 2 8 $359,000

Sitting on the best part of three quarters of an acre is this lovely large home with plenty of shed space just a 15-minute drive to Bundaberg's C.B.D. The...

STUNNING 728M2 HOME ON 7 ACRES OF PICTURESQUE COUNTRYSIDE

36 Workmans Road, Sharon 4670

House 5 3 7 $675000

Located less than 15 minutes from Bundaberg's C.B.D sits this tranquil 7-acre property. The home sits around 3m in elevation over and above the 2013 event...

2856M2- SECLUDED PROPERTY 15 MINUTES TO BUNDABERG CBD - 5 MINUTES TO BEACH

269 Eardleys Road, Welcome Creek 4670

House 3 2 8 $359,000

Sitting on the best part of three quarters of an acre is this lovely large home with plenty of shed space just a 15-minute drive to Bundaberg's C.B.D. The property...

CHARACTER FILLED HOME ON AN ACRE, 10 MINUTES TO BUNDABERGS C.B.D AND 10 MINUTES TO THE BEAUTIFUL BARGARA BEACH

135 Sauers Road, Kalkie 4670

House 4 3 2 $485,000

A character filled home hand built by the well-respected Bundaberg builder Alan Gibbs in the year 2000. Featuring high cathedral ceilings, tumble bricks, the use...

BRICK and TILE HOME IS BETTER THAN A UNIT

20 Thygesen Street, Bundaberg North 4670

House 2 1 1 $229,000

This very neat and tidy brick and tile home built in 1997 located on a corner allotment across from Park. The home offers an attached roller door garage with...

LOOK WHAT IS ON OFFER HERE ! - PRIVATE 6,006m2 BLOCK + 8m x 7m SHED + POOL

78 Commodore Drive, South Bingera 4670

House 4 1 3 $275,000

Situated in a small acreage estate just 10 minutes from Bundaberg and major shopping on a private and tranquil 6,006m2 allotment with in ground pool is this...

Another subdivision approved, but council says 'don't blame us'

Lot 37 Bradford Road, Telina has been earmarked for a development.

22-lot subdivision approved for Telina.

New land available on Range for first time in decade

NEW LAND: The first new residential land made available on the Toowoomba Range is already being sold, with construction started on the infrastructure.

Infrastructure is being built in a new estate on the Toowoomba Range

REVEALED: The truth behind Old Woman Island

Drone photo of Old Woman Island.

Did Sean Connery spend time on the island?

On the beach

Classic holiday house offers wide Moffat beach outlook

Falling rents could spell doom for housing prices

What if I told you housing in Australia was getting cheaper?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!