Good news for job seekers as Hinkler's unemployment falls

NEW data released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics yesterday shows an unemployment rate in the Wide Bay of 7.3 per cent as of June this year.

This represents the lowest unemployment rate in almost 7 years, the previous low coming during September 2012, when it was 7.2 per cent.

The ABS statistics estimate the total number of unemployed persons living in the Wide Bay to be 8900.

A report released last month by the Queensland Government shows youth unemployment in the Wide Bay region has also fallen nearly 10 per cent, but there is more work to do. Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt said on Wednesday the movement in both unemployment and youth unemployment was a positive trend and he hoped it continued.

Mr Pitt said a strong regional economy and long-term, sustainable jobs would bring back young people who move away from the region to study.

"There is $10 million for a multi-use conveyer belt at the Port of Bundaberg and $750,000 for a pre-feasibility study into an outer harbour, but neither of these projects can go ahead until the State Government says 'yes'," Mr Pitt said.

Youth unemployment in the Wide Bay fell to 18.1 per cent in May of this year after reaching a staggering 28 per cent in May of 2018.

The Wide Bay is outclassed only by outback Queensland, which saw a drop from 49.4 per cent to 24.1 per cent youth unemployment in the same time frame.

The report also shows the total number of unemployed persons in the Wide Bay region fell 22 per cent between the May of 2018 and 2019.

The Wide Bay is designated by government and covers a wide area, including land west of Kingaroy and Monto, hence employment trends aren't solely based on the performance of a small number of local governments.

Director of Regional Development for the Wide Bay Burnett office of Regional Development Australia, Scott Rowe, said despite this successful looking figure, community leaders needed to "make sure we don't become complacent".

Despite the Regional Growth Fund pumping tens of millions of dollars into the region, Mr Rowe said the floods of the past decade have had an impact on employment figures.

Bundaberg will be directly sponsored by the Fund, with the Bundaberg Brewed Drinks super brewery being awarded a grant of $19 million.

The wider region will also benefit from the Fund, with over $800 million going to several construction projects in the region according to Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien.

The funds going to Mr O'Brien will improve the highway around Maryborough to keep it open and connected to Brisbane in the event of the Mary River flooding.

"I've also secured $28.5 million from the Liberal and Nationals Government's Regional Growth Fund to establish the Rheinmetall Nioa projectile forging plant in Maryborough, creating new defence industry jobs," he said.

Even with a 10% decrease in youth unemployment since May last year, Mr Rowe said this figure was "not just a flash in the pants" but the results of continued improvement in the region.

However Mr Rowe said the improvements made to unemployment in the region were not solely due to the introduction of the cashless debit card, but an example of what could be achieved when all three levels of government cooperate.