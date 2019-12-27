Region’s unemployment rate trending down over the years

Queensland Deputy Opposition Leader Tim Mander said the State Government had failed the Wide Bay on it’s unemployment rate.

Queensland Deputy Opposition Leader Tim Mander said the State Government had failed the Wide Bay on it’s unemployment rate.

QUEENSLAND Deputy Opposition Leader Tim Mander has taken a shot at Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk after unemployment data was released for the Wide Bay region.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics’ figures for November show the Wide Bay’s unemployment rate has jumped to 7.7 per cent, a 0.3 per cent increase on the October rate.

Mr Mander attributed the increased rate as “a clear system of the Palaszczuk Labor government’s failure to get Queensland working again”.

“Four hundred Wide Bay locals were added to the unemployment queue in the last month alone yet Annastacia Palaszczuk is doing nothing to help,” Mr Mander said.

“Queensland has suffered five years of failure under Annastacia Palaszczuk and people were paying the price with their jobs.”

And while monthly employment rates help provide a snapshot of a region’s unemployment, finding trends require a longer view.

According to ABS figures, the November unemployment rate data for the past 12 years shows an unemployment rate which generally decreases under a Labor government, and increases under a Coalition government.

This did not hold true for the former Bligh government, however the tenure of the Bligh government included the Global Financial Crisis.

There was an increase in the unemployment rate, from 5.5 per cent in November 2007, to 6.8 by November 2010.

Under the Newman LNP government, the November unemployment rate rose from 2012 to 2015 – 7.6 per cent up to 10.6 per cent in February 2015 when Annastacia Palaszcuk took over as Premier.

Under the Palaszczuk Labor government, the unemployment rate in the Wide Bay has fallen throughout the November months, consecutively dropping each year since 2015.

The data shows the rate has dropped from 9.5 per cent to 7.7 per cent by this November.

State Employment Minister Shannon Fentiman said the Skilling Queenslanders for Work and Back to Work programs had helped almost 6000 people get a job in Wide Bay.

“It’s great to see unemployment in the past year has dropped by 0.8 per cent in Wide Bay with over 900 jobs created in the region,” she said.