Region's students on their bikes next month

Emma Reid
| 23rd Feb 2017 2:47 PM
HOP ON BOARD: Friday, March 17, is National Ride2School Day.
HOP ON BOARD: Friday, March 17, is National Ride2School Day. Contributed

BUNDABERG streets will come alive when students get on their bikes for National Ride2School Day and go to school the healthy way on March 17.

National Ride2School Day is shows students just how fun and easy it is to ride, walk, skate or scoot to school and get their daily dose of 60 minutes of exercise.

A spokeswoman for Bicycle Network, which organises they day, said riding to school was not only healthy and fun but also improved classroom performance.

Bicycle Network spokesperson Anthea Hargreaves said that National Ride2School Day highlights to children, parents and entire school communities the benefits of riding to school.

"Children need 60 minutes of exercise a day to stay healthy and the easiest way to do this is by simply subbing out time spent sitting in the car or bus with a ride to school,” Ms Hargreaves said.

"Plus, riding to school offers countless benefits - children can explore their independence, connect with friends and even improve their marks - studies have shown that those who get active on the way to school arrive more alert, focused and ready to learn.”

Bicycle Network's Ride2School program aims to address the decline in physical activity among Australia's youth by supporting and encouraging schools, parents and students to get physically active on the way to school.

In the 1970s, 80% of students rode or walked to school but in recent times that figure dropped to around 25%.

However, schools that participate in Bicycle Network's Ride2School program report that well over half of their students ride, walk, skate or scoot to school.

"We see great results from schools that participate in our Ride2School program but there's still work to do,” Ms Hargreaves. said.

"National Ride2School Day is the perfect opportunity for schools and families that aren't yet involved to jump on the bike and discover the joy of riding,”

"There's no need to get overwhelmed with all the gear, getting rolling for National Ride2School Day is as easy as ABC - simply make sure the bike's got air in the tyres, the brakes are ok and the chain runs smoothly. Throw in a smile for good measure and you're good to go.”

Ride2School also has a number of resources for students, parents and schools including riding tips and guides for bike maintenance and fitting helmets.

More than 2000 schools are expected to take part in National Ride2School Day and registrations are still open at . Once registered schools receive a special promotional pack.

Click here for more information or to register..

RIDING TO SCHOOL

- 350,000 students from more than 2,000 schools across Australia will ride, walk, skate or scoot to school as part of this year's National Ride2School Day on Friday, March 17.

- It's recommended that children get 60 minutes of physical activity every day to maintain their health, and riding a bike to school is an easy and fun way to make sure they are hitting this target. It's also a great way for parents to spend quality time with their children.

- In the 1970s, 80% of all school children rode or walked to school but this dropped to 25% in the early 2000s. Thanks to Ride2School that trend is reversing - schools that participate in the Ride2School Program report an average active travel rate of 54%.

- Riding, walking, skating or scooting to school will make your students feel more self-sufficient, build resilience and helps them to develop an awareness of road safety and the environment around them.

- Being active on the school journey has a much greater impact on student concentration than having breakfast before school. A Danish study has shown that children who walk or ride to school display improved concentration for four hours longer than those who are driven.

