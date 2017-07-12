22°
Region's show societies get $50,000 boost

12th Jul 2017 4:35 PM
SHOW FUN: John Spencer and daughter Ally enjoy sideshow alley at this year's Bundaberg Show.
SHOW FUN: John Spencer and daughter Ally enjoy sideshow alley at this year's Bundaberg Show. Mike Knott BUN020617SHOW16

THE region's show societies have received $52,363 in funding from the Palaszczuk Government's Show Societies Grants Program.

Local Government and Mini Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Partnerships Minister Mark Furner said local shows played a vital role in communities across the state.

"The shows don't just provide an opportunity for people to gather, connect, compete and compare, they're also integral to local economies, generating a return of around $84 million into Queensland communities,” Mr Furner said.

Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson said she welcomed the funding that will go toward one of the most important events on the region's calendar.

"For many, the show is the one time of the year to catch up and connect with the rest of the community, so I'm thrilled the government has allocated $20,738 to the Bundaberg Agricultural Pastoral and Industrial Society,” Ms Donaldson said.

"The Palaszczuk Government's commitment will go a long way to help the shows continue to put smiles on the faces of Queenslanders both young and old.”

Other societies to get funding included: Eidsvold Show Society ($5675), Gin Gin Agricultural, Pastoral & Industrial Society ($5895), Isis District Pastoral, Agricultural & Industrial Society ($5000), Monto & District Show Society ($8194) and the Mt Perry Show Society ($6861).

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  bundaberg show bundaberg show society funding leanne donaldson palaszczuk government queensland government show society state government

Local Partners

