Region's rubbish tip hours reviewed

THE operating hours at the Bundaberg region's 11 waste and recycling facilities have been reviewed and where necessary, adjusted to better reflect and cater to peak usage times.

Waste and Recycling portfolio spokesman Councillor Scott Rowleson said a restructuring of times was in line with the council's commitment to operate its facilities in a cost effective manner.

"This cost structure can only be maintained if we seek to operate our waste facilities as efficiently as possible, which includes only opening them at periods when there is the greatest level of customer demand,” he said.

"The changes will not affect current hours at Childers, Woodgate, Buxton and Tirroan.

"Council appreciates the great co-operation exhibited by residents across the community where operating hours have been altered.

"The consultation with the community went a long way in ensuring residents were aware of the economic advantages of modifying hours at some of our waste facilities.”

Cr Rowleson reminded residents that the two free waste vouchers received with their rates notices can be utilised at any time across the region's waste facilities.

"Residents do need to familiarise themselves with what can and cannot be taken to local waste and recycling facilities,” he said.

Cr Rowleson said electronic goods including televisions and computer monitors can now be disposed of free of charge at waste facilities.

The same applies to old and unused paint which is now collected and restricted from disposal in general waste.

"It is important that people carefully sort the materials they wish to dispose of as there is no cost associated to disposing of recyclables,” he said.

For more information on the changes to opening hours, head to bundaberg.qld.gov.au.

The operating hours of the region's waste facilities from September 1 are as follows: