Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Mayor Jack Dempsey in Gin Gin for the replanting of the streetscape roses.
Mayor Jack Dempsey in Gin Gin for the replanting of the streetscape roses.
News

Region’s roadside roses returned to main street garden bed

Mikayla Haupt
10th Mar 2021 1:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Roses are set to bloom in the main street of Gin Gin once again.

They have recently been transplanted back to their original positions, after being cared for by Bundaberg Regional Council during the Gin Gin Streetscape upgrade.

The roses have become a significant feature of the town and were lovingly looked after by local man John McLean for 30 years before his recent passing.

Community Newsletter SignUp

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey said the roses were a credit to John, Diane Southwell and the rest of the nursery team at the Botanic Gardens who cared for these roses while we were completing the multimillion-dollar upgrade.

"The story behind the roses is one of care and devotion by John and the whole community," he said.

"The fact that members of the community donated these roses over the years, and that they were lovingly looked after shows the resilience of the community to keep these roses going."

As part of the work, the council also organised granite desks to be featured along the streetscape.

The miniature desks, which had previously existed as bronze plaques, list the names of the individuals, families and businesses that donated towards the roses.

The streetscape project coincides with completion of the Gin Gin Community Hub, which includes a new local library.

MORE STORIES

More Stories

bundaberg regional council community
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FIRE BAN: Permits to light fire issued in region cancelled

        Premium Content FIRE BAN: Permits to light fire issued in region cancelled

        News There is a fire ban prohibiting the lighting of fires in the open for the Bundaberg, Fraser Coast, and Gympie Local Government Areas.

        Women behaving badly: 10 times Bundy women fronted court

        Premium Content Women behaving badly: 10 times Bundy women fronted court

        Crime This is a list of women who have fronted court on everything from luring men on...

        New vaccination clinics as Qld COVID cases hit 37

        Premium Content New vaccination clinics as Qld COVID cases hit 37

        Health Five new vaccination clinics as Qld COVID cases hit 37

        JAILED: Police find bumbag of meth hooked to bra during raid

        Premium Content JAILED: Police find bumbag of meth hooked to bra during raid

        Crime JUDGE: “You’ve been given every opportunity to stay out of prison in the past.”