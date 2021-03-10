Region’s roadside roses returned to main street garden bed

Mayor Jack Dempsey in Gin Gin for the replanting of the streetscape roses.

Roses are set to bloom in the main street of Gin Gin once again.

They have recently been transplanted back to their original positions, after being cared for by Bundaberg Regional Council during the Gin Gin Streetscape upgrade.

The roses have become a significant feature of the town and were lovingly looked after by local man John McLean for 30 years before his recent passing.

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey said the roses were a credit to John, Diane Southwell and the rest of the nursery team at the Botanic Gardens who cared for these roses while we were completing the multimillion-dollar upgrade.

"The story behind the roses is one of care and devotion by John and the whole community," he said.

"The fact that members of the community donated these roses over the years, and that they were lovingly looked after shows the resilience of the community to keep these roses going."

As part of the work, the council also organised granite desks to be featured along the streetscape.

The miniature desks, which had previously existed as bronze plaques, list the names of the individuals, families and businesses that donated towards the roses.

The streetscape project coincides with completion of the Gin Gin Community Hub, which includes a new local library.

