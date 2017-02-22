Region's roads to get a revamp

Much-needed roadworks are coming to the region.

CHILDERS and Gin Gin residents will be rejoicing with plenty of roadworks given the tick of approval as part of the State Government's $10.71 million Work for Queensland grant pledge.

Yesterday the NewsMail listed a number of Bundaberg Regional Council projects among the massive 114 jobs to be rolled out across the Bundaberg region in the next 10 months.

Also part of the plethora of works are plenty of road upgrades and improvements throughout the region.

Childers will reap the benefits of $512,000 worth of works and Division 2 representative Bill Trevor said it was great news.

"There have been a lot of projects, of a smaller nature, that they've been waiting for a long period of time that never bubble to the top,” Cr Trevor said.

"This extra money has allowed council to address some of those.”

Road improvements

Stocks Rd bitumen seal between Gentle Annie Rd and Ch 955m. Stock Rd, Apple Tree Creek.

McDonalds Rd bitumen seal between Ch 2700m and 3300m. North Isis.

Bootharh Rd bitumen seal between existing end of seal and Ch 1300m. Horton.

Webbs Rd bitumen seal between Ch 0.25km and Ch 1.45km. Woodgate.

Cran Ln bitumen seal between Nelson St and Thompson Rd. Childers.

Stockyard Rd widening between Ch 0.4 km and Ch 1.05 km. North Isis.

Woodgate Esplanade road upgrade - on-street car park construction, which include kerb and channel, drainage and bitumen seal. Woodgate.

