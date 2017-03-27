31°
Region's ports prepared for tropical cyclone

Chris Lees | 27th Mar 2017 6:20 PM
Gladstone Port is getting ready for any impact of the looming cyclone.
Gladstone Port is getting ready for any impact of the looming cyclone.

STEPS are underway to ensure the region's ports are prepared for the impacts of Tropical Cyclone Debbie.

Gladstone Ports Corporation controls the Port of Gladstone, Port Alma and Port of Bundaberg.

"Our practises for managing risks associated with coal stockpiles are already in place, as a result of the rain earlier this month,” they said in a statement.

"These process and the associated controls will continue throughout the week.

"Stormwater ponds at RG Tanna Coal Terminal and Barney Point Terminal are being reviewed and if required, controlled release of water from these ponds will be undertaken to ensure capacity to handle a large rain event. This release is done in accordance through GPC's normal operating procedures.”

The statement said large maintenance and engineering works currently underway would be finalised today and tomorrow, in accordance with current plans.

A maintenance outage scheduled for tomorrow has been cancelled.

"Meetings are held daily with key operational staff, to monitor weather reports and adjust plans accordingly,” the statement reads.

"This will increase to twice per day as of tomorrow morning.

"GPC is working closely with MSQ (Marine Safety Queensland) monitoring the conditions of the harbour.”

There are no impacts on shipping movement at the moment.

"However, if conditions change MSQ may enact the Gladstone Region Extreme Weather Contingency Plan which could require large commercial vessels to depart the port or the closure of the port in an extreme weather event,” the statement said.

"At this stage, weather reports do not indicate that we will need to formalise our emergency procedures but this will be reviewed at these meetings and more frequently if required.”

In December GPC conducted disaster preparedness activities across all sites

"As conditions change we will continue to refer to our emergency plans as required,” they said.

Gladstone Observer

cyclone cyclone debbie weather

