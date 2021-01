Paramedics have transported a patient to Bundaberg Hospital, following a reported snake bite. Photo: File.

A patient has been transported to hospital after sustaining a reported snake bite.

The incident occurred about 12.02pm Monday afternoon at a private property in Redridge.

Paramedics from QAS transported the patient in a stable condition to Bundaberg Hospital.