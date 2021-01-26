Region’s own everyday hero receives OAM

Congratulations are in order for one of the region's dedicated volunteer rural firefighters, after he was awarded an OAM in today's Australia Day honours list.

Moolboolaman resident Neil Charles Musch received the award for his service to emergency response organisations.

Charlie Garwood and award recipient Neil Musch.

Alongside Mr Musch, 845 Australians have been recognised for their various contributions.

The Governor-General David Hurley congratulated the recipients and said their achievements, service and contributions to the community should be celebrated.

"The individuals we celebrate today come from all parts of our great nation and have served the community in almost every way conceivable - they're diverse and unique but there are some common characteristics, including selflessness, commitment and dedication," he said.

"Recipients have not put their hand up to be recognised … most would consider the achievements that they are being recognised for to be 'ordinary' or just what they do.

"Therein is the great strength of our system - recipients in the Order of Australia have been nominated by their peers, considered by an independent process and today, recognised by the nation."

Steven Thompson, Loretta Bennett, Dave Scott, Luke Franklin, Billie Morton, Dave Morton, Adam Mitchell, Mick Armstrong and award recipient Neil Musch. Photo: Jodie Dixon

The Governor-General said he encouraged all Australians to nominate recipients from their own communities.

"Over the last 12 months we have seen outstanding examples of achievement and service to the community as we have confronted fires and the COVID-19 pandemic," he said.

"I encourage Australians to look to the Order of Australia as a means of acknowledging the important work of their peers during these extraordinary times.

"I am determined to make sure that the Order of Australia reflects the diversity and breadth of our community - more needs to be done to achieve gender parity and increase diversity in other areas.

"The Order of Australia belongs to all Australians - my strong message to the community is that if you know someone that is worthy, take the time to nominate them."

Anyone can nominate any Australian for an award in the Order of Australia.

For more information, visit gg.gov.au