Region’s new compost facility design revealed

GROUND BREAKING: Greensill Farming Group announce the start of construction for Green Solutions Wide Bay with the official 'ground-breaking' of the site earlier this week.

GROUND BREAKING: Greensill Farming Group announce the start of construction for Green Solutions Wide Bay with the official 'ground-breaking' of the site earlier this week.

THE region is set to see a new composting facility built by Christmas, if everything goes according to Greensill Farming Group's plan.

The farming giants announced the start of construction for Green Solutions Wide Bay with the official 'ground-breaking' of the site earlier this week.

The new facility and additional infrastructure will be built over the coming months and is due to be completed in early December.

Once completed, Green Solutions Wide Bay is set to be a state-of-the-art open windrow composting facility, providing residents with a free and convenient green waste drop off and disposal site.

The organic compost created onsite will be used to support the farming and horticultural operations of Greensill Farming Group.

GROUND BREAKING: Greensill Farming Group announce the start of construction for Green Solutions Wide Bay with the official 'ground-breaking' of the site earlier this week.

CEO Damien Botha said as an environmentally focused company, they were continuously seeking innovative processes and actions to minimise the carbon footprint and provide a range of positive environmental benefits through our ongoing farming operations.

"It's a very rewarding project for the team at large,'' Mr Botha said.

The company's executive director Peter Greensill said composting green waste materials created a valuable soil enhancer - replenishing depleted soils, protecting against erosion, aiding in water retention and efficiencies, and where possible replacing synthetic fertilisers.

"Utilising green waste flows within our region and converting these materials into organic compost is an integral step towards supporting our commitment to sustainable farming practices," he said.

The official 'ground-breaking' was attended by Peter Greensill, Damien Botha, Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey, Division 6 councillor Tanya McLoughlin, and projects, assets and infrastructure manager Nathan Freeman.

Cr Dempsey said the facility was a fantastic project for the Bundaberg region.

"The council is committed to the local environment and this project will see local green waste used for further economic purposes," he said.

"It's a great example of opportunities in the green economy that Bundaberg has to offer."

GROUND BREAKING: Greensill Farming Group announce the start of construction for Green Solutions Wide Bay with the official 'ground-breaking' of the site earlier this week.

As the portfolio holder for waste and recycling, Cr McLoughlin was pleased to see the work Greensill Farming Group were doing to establish this facility in Division 6.

"Greensill Farming Group are leading the way in deploying sustainable agricultural practices and when this facility is operating it will provide an opportunity for much more green waste from across our region to be converted into organic compost," she said.

"This is a really important step to a sustainable future for our coastal communities and Bundaberg as a whole.

"I'm looking forward to seeing it up and running."

Infrastructure work for this project includes road upgrades as well as the construction of a compacted pad for laydown area, sheds, an office building, new machinery and equipment to run the entire operation.

Green Solutions Wide Bay will officially open to the wider community in early 2021.

MORE STORIES

• New three storey motel proposed for region

• Lease to turn port into training base for rangers

• Inside the region's newest health clinic