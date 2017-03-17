Region's last Eagle Boys closes its doors

BUNDABERG pizza lovers are in mourning once more after Eagle Boys Bargara shut its doors only three months after the Bundaberg store closed.

A spokesman for the company confirmed the Bargara store had closed, but could not confirm why it had shut or how many employees had been affected.

The rumours of the store's closure began spreading on social media earlier in the week when customers were left dumbfounded when calls to the store went unanswered and the store front appeared unmanned.

A quick check on the Eagle Boys website shows no store in Bargara listed.

The pizza joint was situated at Bargara Central.

Dan Cuda, portfolio manager at Stockwell, which owns Bargara Central, told the NewsMail he had not been formally notified about Eagle Boys' closure.

"We're working closely with the franchisee in order to have the situation rectified,” Mr Cuda said.

"At the end of the day we need to make sure we have the correct mix and I think pizza is a pretty stable takeaway.

"I think it would be quite disappointing to not have a pizza store available to the community.”

The closure leaves Bargara without a dedicated pizzeria, however Bradlees Beachside Takeaway and Bargara Beach Hotel sell pizzas in the area.

East Bundaberg Domino's, which opened in March last year, delivers to Bargara.

The Bundaberg region is now without any Eagle Boys stores after the Bundaberg store closed in December.

That shock demise left up to 20 staff members jobless just before Christmas.

In July, the Eagle Boys group, with 114 stores, went into voluntary administration and closed all of its corporate-owned stores as it succumbed to financial troubles amid fierce competition in the takeaway pizza industry.

Then private equity firm Allegro took control of the Eagle Boys group, after it also bought Pizza Hut Australia in a bid to take on market leader Domino's.