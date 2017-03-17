33°
News

Region's last Eagle Boys closes its doors

Jim Alouat
| 17th Mar 2017 3:15 PM
SAD NEWS: Eagle Boys Bargara has closed.
SAD NEWS: Eagle Boys Bargara has closed.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

BUNDABERG pizza lovers are in mourning once more after Eagle Boys Bargara shut its doors only three months after the Bundaberg store closed.

A spokesman for the company confirmed the Bargara store had closed, but could not confirm why it had shut or how many employees had been affected.

The rumours of the store's closure began spreading on social media earlier in the week when customers were left dumbfounded when calls to the store went unanswered and the store front appeared unmanned.

A quick check on the Eagle Boys website shows no store in Bargara listed.

The pizza joint was situated at Bargara Central.

Dan Cuda, portfolio manager at Stockwell, which owns Bargara Central, told the NewsMail he had not been formally notified about Eagle Boys' closure.

"We're working closely with the franchisee in order to have the situation rectified,” Mr Cuda said.

"At the end of the day we need to make sure we have the correct mix and I think pizza is a pretty stable takeaway.

"I think it would be quite disappointing to not have a pizza store available to the community.”

The closure leaves Bargara without a dedicated pizzeria, however Bradlees Beachside Takeaway and Bargara Beach Hotel sell pizzas in the area.

East Bundaberg Domino's, which opened in March last year, delivers to Bargara.

The Bundaberg region is now without any Eagle Boys stores after the Bundaberg store closed in December.

That shock demise left up to 20 staff members jobless just before Christmas.

In July, the Eagle Boys group, with 114 stores, went into voluntary administration and closed all of its corporate-owned stores as it succumbed to financial troubles amid fierce competition in the takeaway pizza industry.

Then private equity firm Allegro took control of the Eagle Boys group, after it also bought Pizza Hut Australia in a bid to take on market leader Domino's.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  bargara domino's pizza eagle boys pizza

The job every chocoholic dreams of...

CHRIS Thomson and Amy Sargeantson are living the life every chocoholic dreams of.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Where to find the best coffee

Strauss is known for its superb brew.

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high.

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

Send yourself on a scavenger hunt around Brisbane to discover the incredible street art.

GET your phone and selfie-stick ready!

Theatre royalty graces Brisbane stage

Don't miss Charles Edwards in this incredible theatre performance.

WHEN acting royalty comes to town, you sit up and take notice.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Old water slide area gets a new life

Old water slide area gets a new life

A NEW driver education facility tailored towards car, caravan, trailer, motorhome and bike owners will be built in Bundaberg.

Region's last Eagle Boys closes its doors

SAD NEWS: Eagle Boys Bargara has closed.

Does Bargara knead another pizza store?

LETTER: Cyclists should pay $5 rego when they buy a bike

Reader suggests idea

Victim 'would have been shark bait if fishos had killed him'

Gold Coast murder victim Shaun Barker.

Fishermen would have thrown body overboard if it was them: court

Local Partners

Market boosts rural growth in region

North Burnett's land values have increased by 4.7% according to the Valuer-General.

Young cattle man puts best hoof forward on first day of job

DEDICATED LEARNER: Luke Aisthorpe on the day of his first job with Monto Cattle and Co saleyards.

New job and bright future for young cattle man

Daredevils of Nitro Circus to thrill Lismore

Oakes Oval in Lismore will host the sell-out, worldwide phenomenon that is Nitro Circus Live during its 15-city Australian tour in April.

The (in)famous 55-foot high Nitro Giganta ramp is the centrepiece

Insight into type 1 diabetes at free family event

DEALING WITH DIABETES: Kristy Poulter with her 13-year-old daughter Angelina, who has type 1 diabetes.

Diabetics and parents to share experiences at get-together

Beauty of a fundraiser to be held at cinema

Emma Watson in a scene from the movie Beauty and the Beast.

Support cancer research with movie screening

Bachelor contestant charged with selling ice and cocaine

REALITY television star Georgia Tripos has reportedly been charged with running a drug syndicate with her friend.

Justin Bieber: 'G'day mate, got some Vegemite?'

The Canadian singer even shook the staff’s hand. Staffer Camilla Glover prepared some white toast and gave the star some extra vegemite for the road trip.

Biebs stunned staff by asking for famous Aussie spread

Dame Julie Andrews in Queensland for My Fair Lady

My Fair Lady's Julie Andrews during a media call at QPAC.

SHE'S not the Queen but Dame Julie's visit is like a royal tour.

Video shows Prince William gyrating with blondes

What will Kate think? The Prince can be seen in the background with his hand on a woman's waist.

“It’s safe to assume that Kate will be far from happy about this.”

Todd Sampson puts his faith in science to the test

Todd Sampson in a scene from the TV series Todd Sampson's Life on the Line.

Gruen favourite creates another science series that’s fun to watch.

Daredevils of Nitro Circus to thrill Lismore

Oakes Oval in Lismore will host the sell-out, worldwide phenomenon that is Nitro Circus Live during its 15-city Australian tour in April.

The (in)famous 55-foot high Nitro Giganta ramp is the centrepiece

Celeb chef and MKR judge Colin is coming to the Coast

The MKR judge is heading back to the region for a good cause

Money raised at the event will go to Rally for a Cause.

YOU WILL NOT FIND BETTER VALUE THAN HERE

2 / 62 Electra Street, Bundaberg West 4670

Unit 3 2 1 $235,000

Positioned in a small boutique complex of 5 townhouses with great street appeal and located in a very handy location just a short walk to Friendly Society Hospital...

560 ACRES FULLY FENCED BUCCA

Lot 11 Butlers Road, Bucca 4670

Residential Land 225.6 ha approx. 561.74 acres Only 30 kms to Bundaberg cbd Fully ... $430,000

225.6 ha approx. 561.74 acres Only 30 kms to Bundaberg cbd Fully fenced with split posts and 4 strand barb wire. Most of the block is level 3meg ltr dam...

GREAT VALUE BRICK WITH 6M x 6M SHED

35 Paradise Ave, Thabeban 4670

House 3 1 3 $219,000

With 3 built in bedrooms, open plan tiled living with raked ceilings, ceiling fans throughout and attached car accommodation with drive through access to rear yard...

SUPERB CANE FARM ON APPROX. 174 ACRES

453 Lindemans Road, Moore Park Beach 4670

Rural 4 2 5 $1,450,000

andbull; Lot 9 - 35.98 Ha and Lot 24 - 34.45 Ha andbull; Currently all under cane, has been used for sweet potato. andbull; 260 ML water allocation in...

PRIVATE PEACEFUL PANORAMIC RURAL VIEWS

378 Bungadoo Road, Bungadoo 4671

House 3 2 4 $409,000

- Magnificent 5year old 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with polished floors, on 12.5 acres or 5.04 HA of Paradise. - Private peaceful and tranquil panoramic views from...

2 LIVING AREAS + OVERSIZED BEDROOMS PLUS OFFICE + 11M X 4M MAN CAVE

13 Richards Street, Svensson Heights 4670

House 4 2 1 $259,000

Nestled in a fantastic pocket in Svensson Heights with Norville School and major shopping centres at your fingertips, this brick home has loads to offer at a great...

PRESENTATION PLUS - A MUST TO INSPECT!

1/236 Barolin Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 2 1 2 $229,000

Not just your average unit here! Step inside and be impressed by the spaciousness of this quality residence. With a bus stop out the front and shopping complex...

VACANT COMMERCIAL LAND WITH MAIN ROAD FRONTAGE

Lot 10 Johanna Boulevard, Kensington 4670

Commercial Lot 10 Johanna Boulevard - 2,400 m2 - $315,000 plus GST High ... $315,000 + GST

Lot 10 Johanna Boulevard - 2,400 m2 - $315,000 plus GST High traffic exposure past your front door now and leading in to the future, with traffic driving past...

CITY FRINGE LIVING - 4086m2 WITH TOWN WATER

30 Black Beauty Court, Kensington 4670

Residential Land If you are looking for a level small acreage block with town ... $150,000

If you are looking for a level small acreage block with town water on the city fringe ready for you to design and build your new family home, this 4086m2 allotment...

BRICK DUPLEX PRICED TO GO !

16 Queen Street, Bundaberg North 4670

Duplex 5 2 2 $329,000

Be quick for this neat and tidy brick duplex in a handy location and priced to go This duplex offers the smart investor or owner occupier flexibility with 1 x 2...

Time to buy: Rockhampton the most affordable in Queensland

Capricorn Coast continues to drawn in buyers

Coast's future clad in activewear, driven by youth

KEY: The planned SunCentral development for the Maroochydore CBD.

Bernard Salt paints picture of Coast's future and it's lycra-clad

Dirty nappies, food: Tenants from hell trash home

DISGUSTED: Home owner Tannyth Shackell looks on at the Dirty Nappies, rubbish and food scraps left behind by tenants in her Gatton rental property.

Home owners disgusted by tenants' actions

BOOM TIME: How long until Coast is home to 550,000?

HOT TIP: Leading demographer Bernard Salt.

Families, working age and elderly all set to grow in region

BIG READ: Tradies hard to nail down for new home surge

LONE TRADIE: Carpenter Warren McBean frames a house at Royal Sands. Developers of the Bucasia estate say they need at least another four tradies to get ahead of the demand for new houses, that will result in construction starting on a new home every fortnight until the end of June.

Tradespeople in 'short supply' as demand for houses surges

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!