Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
OFFICIALLY OPEN: Federal Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt, Impact CEO Tanya O'Shea and State Member for Bundaberg David Batt officially open the New Image Laundry.
OFFICIALLY OPEN: Federal Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt, Impact CEO Tanya O'Shea and State Member for Bundaberg David Batt officially open the New Image Laundry. TAHLIA STEHBENS
News

Wide Bay's jobless level stuck in double digits

by Toni Benson-Rogan
28th Aug 2018 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NEW statistics have revealed a decline in the Wide Bay region's unemployment rates.

A spokesperson for the Australian Bureau of Statistics said the region's jobless level dropped to an 11.4 per cent unemployment rate in July, a slight decline from June's 12.9 per cent.

Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt said he had been actively working on programs to create new jobs in the region.

"The unemployment rate in Hinkler has been unacceptably high for many years and I will continue to fight for job creation opportunities throughout the electorate," Mr Pitt said.

He said he'd successfully secured multiple Coalition Government job creation programs.

"This includes the Wide Bay-Burnett Regional Jobs Investment Package which has five projects in Hinkler worth $30.8 million, resulting in 99 construction jobs and 333 ongoing positions and the Building Better Regions Fund which has invested $16.3 million in Round 1 and an additional $10 million in Round 2 to invest in projects that create jobs locally," he said.

Small business struggles have been a prominent concern in recent weeks.

The NewsMail has spoken to a number of business owners in the CBD regarding constraints and the inability to hire more staff.

Mr Pitt said as a previous small business owner himself, he understood how vital small businesses were.

"That is why the Coalition Government has worked so hard to improve the bottom line for small business operators by dropping the company tax rate to 27.5% this financial year," he said.

The spokesperson said the unemployment rate for persons aged 15-24 was at 23.9 per cent in July, a statistic that Mr Pitt said he would work on lowering through the promotion of apprenticeships and traineeships.

"The Federal Government is offering young people Transition to Work and Employment First Aid programs, the Youth PaTH program is seeing solid growth in the numbers of young people being placed into work."

bundaberg keith pitt unemployment
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    'I've been through hell and now I'm about to do it again'

    premium_icon 'I've been through hell and now I'm about to do it again'

    Lifestyle AFTER six surgeries from third degree burns Jo Stumbles is ready to step out of her comfort zone.

    • 28th Aug 2018 5:00 AM
    Fatal weekend crash shortly before former team wins final

    premium_icon Fatal weekend crash shortly before former team wins final

    News Club pays tribute to one of its own

    • 28th Aug 2018 5:00 AM
    Expert says Labor could now win Flynn

    premium_icon Expert says Labor could now win Flynn

    Politics 'I would be very worried if I was the LNP candidate'

    • 28th Aug 2018 5:00 AM
    French memorial marks Bundy's sacred WWI ties

    premium_icon French memorial marks Bundy's sacred WWI ties

    Community Restored barn opens to display historic images

    • 28th Aug 2018 5:00 AM

    Local Partners