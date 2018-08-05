Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
GREEN LIGHT: Planning and Development spokesman Ross Sommerfeld says the approval was a boost for the region.
GREEN LIGHT: Planning and Development spokesman Ross Sommerfeld says the approval was a boost for the region.
News

Region's health sector prospers

Carolyn Booth
by
5th Aug 2018 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE region's health sector is putting its money where its mouth is, investing in the booming industry.

The approval of the Friendly Society Private Hospital expansion comes within days of two smaller scale privately-funded proposed developments, and a host of other health-related activity, fuelling business growth and jobs, while also delivering greater services and specialist care to the community.

Bundaberg Regional Council's planning and development spokesman Ross Sommerfeld said FSPH application's approval was a further boost for the Bundaberg region, which was already prospering off the back of the Open for Development initiative.

"Development in Bundaberg is strong at the moment, especially in our health sector,” he said.

"We are seeing so much growth in the region, which cements the fact that developers are optimistic about the future of Bundaberg,” he said.

Earlier this week plans for a purpose-build dental surgery were lodged. This followed an application for a private day surgery hospital.

"We received an application for a day hospital in the Johann Blvd precinct closely followed by this new dental surgery proposal,” Cr Sommerfeld confirmed.

bundaberg regional council friendly society private hospital ross sommerfeld
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Food poisoning at Bundy restaurant under investigation

    Food poisoning at Bundy restaurant under investigation

    Health THE Wide Bay Public Health Unit is investigating a case of potential food poisoning at a Bundaberg restaurant.

    Tucker's return to fun run

    premium_icon Tucker's return to fun run

    News Paul is in top form after nursing a knee injury

    'F--K THE POLICE': Teen's youth saves him from prison term

    premium_icon 'F--K THE POLICE': Teen's youth saves him from prison term

    Crime Dion Victor Lamour pleaded guilty to obstruct and assault police

    Local Partners