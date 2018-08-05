Region's health sector prospers

GREEN LIGHT: Planning and Development spokesman Ross Sommerfeld says the approval was a boost for the region.

THE region's health sector is putting its money where its mouth is, investing in the booming industry.

The approval of the Friendly Society Private Hospital expansion comes within days of two smaller scale privately-funded proposed developments, and a host of other health-related activity, fuelling business growth and jobs, while also delivering greater services and specialist care to the community.

Bundaberg Regional Council's planning and development spokesman Ross Sommerfeld said FSPH application's approval was a further boost for the Bundaberg region, which was already prospering off the back of the Open for Development initiative.

"Development in Bundaberg is strong at the moment, especially in our health sector,” he said.

"We are seeing so much growth in the region, which cements the fact that developers are optimistic about the future of Bundaberg,” he said.

Earlier this week plans for a purpose-build dental surgery were lodged. This followed an application for a private day surgery hospital.

"We received an application for a day hospital in the Johann Blvd precinct closely followed by this new dental surgery proposal,” Cr Sommerfeld confirmed.