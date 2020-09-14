Region’s golfers take to the greens

Catch up on the latest golf results from the Bundaberg region. Photo: File.

BUNDABERG GOLF CLUB

Men

Saturday September 12 monthly medals sponsored each month by Betta Home Living, Wade Abbott. A grade nett Glen Rieck 70 runner-up Tim Marrinan 72 ocb and Glen won the gross 74. Winning B grade with nett 64 Michael Betts (gross 77) runner-up Russell Ezzy 69. C grade Peter Giles 72 ocb (gross 95) runner-up Kevin Pankhurst 72 nett. Consolations, N Moore (V) 70; T Johnson (V) 71; T Walker, L Killer, T Tempest 71; L Kuorikoski (V), P Hutchieson, B Stewart 72; T Collins, C Baldwin, L Fox, Kev Barritt, D Wieden, R Tolley 73; J Gorrie (V), CJ Mutatiri, P Rodi (V), T Olsen, L Bust, K Herrmann, P Schoch, I Keune 74; K Stoddart, D Allen (V), R Asnicar, E Albances, M Perks, R Clark, R Chapman, J Menyweather, J Manteit, D Turner, W Scott, J McEwan 75; T Hall, D Lester, K Stam, Alan Rayner, D Blundell, B Ives, G Tesch, S Gills, G Lituri, S Olive, J Redshaw, K Christensen, M Gee, R Elkerton 76.

Club approach 9th J McEwan 0.79 and 15th M Betts 4.26. Gardeners Golden Circle nearest the pin 4th J Redshaw 1.80.

Pro's pinshots, 2nd B Stewart 0.59, T Hall, G Wilmott 6.42. 4th Kev Barritt 1.77, J Redshaw, C Baldwin, R Ezzy, T Mooney, P Hutchings, L Fox, P Hughes 8.41; 8th T Mooney 1.25, J Manteit, L Bowman (V), G Rieck, D Black, R Ezzy, A Beggs, M Betts 7.35; 14th Ken Barritt 3.00, P Hutchieson, K Stam, A Beggs, A Pisani, K Christensen, W Chapman 18.40.

Competitions this week-end: Saturday September 19 bogey generously sponsored by Local Solar Solutions, Colin Hill, many thanks Colin, and Sunday open stableford medley.

Sporters

Thursday September 10 stableford winner Mike Perks 40 points runner-up Ryan Paul 37 ocb. Consolations, J Manteit 37; K Thompson, L Fox 36; J Redshaw, P Hutchieson 35; E Richardson, M Haster, M Doolan 34; G Chandler, F Donnelly, K Stoddart, R Stitt, K Fourro, I Hazel 33; W Dick, S Olive, D Caartwright, C Baldwin, K Pankhurst, S Bretag 32; P Schoch, K Hardey, I Webb 31. Pinshots, 4th J Redshaw 2.95, R Paul 3.67. 8th P Hutchieson 1.85, L Fox 2.65. 14th R Paul 1.03, S Hartley 3.70.

Thursday September 17 stableford.

Veterans

Sunday and Monday September 6 and 7 Bundaberg Golf Club hosted players in the Spring Carnival with approx. 184 players each day. Sponsored by Takalvans Bundaberg, Browns Funeral Service and Saywell's Quality Meats, much appreciated by our club and all players.

Results Sunday -

Ladies - A grade nett Dora Habgood Southport 72, runner-up Tania Dickson 1770 73; 2nd runner-up Kerry Gallagher Bargara 74 and 3rd runner-up Diane Gees Maryborough 74. Ladies B grade stableford Teena Poelstra Toowoomba 35 points; runner-up Alice O'Connell Beerwah 34; 2nd runner-up Diane Simpson Georges River 33; Elaine Archibald Bargara 32. C grade Cathy Harrison Bundaberg 40 points, runner-up Debra McCowan Mackay 37; 2nd Shirley Porter Hervey Bay 36; 3rd runner-up Jean Davis Bundaberg 35.

Men - A grade Des Fraser Cowra 70 c/b; runner-up Kenn Brown Wauchope 70; Chris Long Hervey Bay 72; 3rd runner-up Alan Chappell Bargara 35 c/b. Men's B Grade stableford, Ken Thompson Bundaberg 40 points; runner-up Robert Tomlinson Beaudesert 36 c/b from 2nd runner-up Graeme Brown Nelson Bay 36; 3rd runner-up Alan Chappell Bargara 35 c/b. Men's C Grade John Youngman Tambourine Mtn 39 points; runner-up Peter Menzies Bundaberg 38; John Jennings, 1770 36 c/b from 3rd runner-up Graham Bell Hervey Bay 36.

Results Monday -

Ladies A grade nett Chris VanDaalen Beaudesert 72; runner-up Jill Marrinan Bargara 74; 2nd runner-up Sue King Hervey Bay 75 c/b from 3rd runner-up Tania Dickson, 1770 75 nett. Ladies B grade stableford, Alice O'Connell Beerwah 41; runner-up Leesa King Redland Bay 35; 2nd runner-up Vicki Hughes Georges River 34; 3rd runner-up Trish Bougourd Redland Bay 33. Ladies C Grade Sue Hughes, 1770 36 points c/b from runner-up Delmay Searle Bundaberg 36; 2nd runner-up Shirley Porter Hervey Bay 33 c/b from 3rd runner-up Carmel Parry Kew 33.

Men - A grade nett, Arnold Olzard Hervey Bay 70; runner-up Michael Sim Beaudesert 71 c/b from 2nd runner-up Wayne Scarpella Calliope 71; 3rd runner-up Nigel Dowling Bundaberg 72. Men B grade stableford Ken Thompson Bundaberg 38 points, runner-up Wayne Olsen Bundaberg 36; Keith Bennetts Hervey Bay 36; 3rd runner-up Mark Window Bundaberg 35. Men's C Grade John Jennings, 1770 41 points; runner-up Graham Bates Redland Bay 39; 2nd runner-up Terry Dutson Windaroo Lakes 38 and 3rd runner-up Lawrie Munro Pelican Waters 37.

Tuesday September 8 stableford club trophies, Men's winner Tim Marrinan 37 points Ladies Jill Marrinan 38 points. Men's consolations K Willmett 37; Kenn Brown, R Macinnes 35; R Ephraims 33; C Tanzer 32; R Ezy 31. Ladies consolations P Teiniker 33; C Elphinstone, V Mitchell 32. Men's pinshot 4th B Dansey 5.10, Kenn Brown 6.35 and approach 17th K Stoddart 0.10, T Marrinan, R Balhorn, D Lloyd (V), K Spencer, L Killer 3.88. Ladies approaches, 4th M Newman in the hole, J Marrinan, C Elphinstone, K Tischler 1.81, 8th approach M Newman 2.50, K Tischler 2.94 and 17th approach M Newman 0.32, J Marrinan 0.67.

Competition Tuesday September 15 stroke, monthly medals trophies donated by Bill and Cathy Pole.

Women

Competitions this week-end: Saturday September 19 bisque bogey generously sponsored by Local Solar Solutions, Colin Hill and Sunday open stableford medley.

BUNDABERG EX ADF AND ASSOCIATES SOCIAL GOLF CLUB

Date: Wed 9th Sep 2020

Venue: Bundaberg Golf Course

Game: Single Stroke & Putts for Final Round of our Club Championships

Winner of today's comp: Gordon Meaney 66 nett

1st Runner Up: Paul Casey 67 nett

2nd Runner Up: Eddy Richardson 68 nett

Pin Shot: Jim Redshaw

Approach Shot: Alex Grant

Least Putts: Paul Hutchings 27 putts

Best Gross: Paul Casey 87 gross

Club Championship Results: Best 3 rounds counted of 4 possible games.

Gross & Nett winner: Paul Hutchings 262 gross - 205 nett

1st Runner Up: Jim Redshaw 274 gross - 208 nett

2nd Runner Up: Bruce Rogers 275 gross - 218 nett

Presentations at our Breakup Dinner in December 2020.

For those not going on this trip, Merv Johnson has arranged 2 tee timeslots at 8.30, 838 am on the 1 tee at the Bundaberg Golf Course on Wednesday 16th Sep 2020 while we are away so go and make up 2 fours and enjoy a game of golf.

Next week 13 members & wives travel to the Sunshine Coast for 4 days & nights of golf and fun so all those going drive safely (some roadwork on the way) and be at Corooy Golf Course by 10 am for a 10.30 hit off before driving to our accommodation at Merrima Court Holiday Apartments on Merrima Ave, Kings Beach, Caloundra.

CORAL SEA GOLF CLUB

Results for Wednesday 9th of September.

25 Members played a Single Stableford for the Sharon Brady Day Trophy at Bundaberg Golf Course.

Winner was John Fletcher with 43 points ocb from

1st Runner-up : Penny Teiniker with 43 points.

2nd Runner-up : Bev Standen with 42 points.

3rd Runner-up : Neil Robinson with 40 points.

4th Runner-up: Ian Webb with 39 points.

Nearest the Pins:

Hole No. 4:- Valmai Mitchell.

Hole No. 8:- Valmai Mitchell.

Hole No. 14:- Peter Busch.

Hole No. 17:- N/A.

Approach:- Nev Brauer.

This week the 16th, the Club will be playing a Single Stroke and Round 4 of Matchplay at Bundaberg Golf Course.

Members are requested to register by 7:00am for a 7:30am Tee off.

Coral Sea Golf Club is a mixed social group and invites all players whether new, returning, or looking for a less competitive game, to join us. No AGU required. Visitors are most welcome. Please contact the Club Captain: Kevin Christensen on 0402 548 178 for more information.

GIN GIN GOLF CLUB

Veterans

18 Hole Stroke event played on Tuesday 8th September, 2020

Winner: Len Josey 64

Rundown Bob Ross 66, Wayne Digby 69

Other Scores: Gary Kraatz 69, Bob Materna 74, Adrian Porter 75, Wally Chillcott 77, Luke Fullerton, Scott Lucas 79, Bruce McCormack 81, Joe Gough 84, John Norris, Dave McKay 87, Wes Young 106

Pin shot 7and 16: Bob Materna

Approach Shot 3 and 12: Scott Lucas

Approach Shot 2 and 11: Gary Kraatz (eagle)

Approach Shot 8 and 17: Gary Kraatz

Long Putt: Bob Materna

Members

Results from 18 Hole Stroke Event for Monthly Medal and Guzzlers Mug on Saturday 12th September, 2020

Winner A Division: Geoff Brandon 70

Winner B Division: Paul Stehbens 72

Guzzlers Mug : Paul Stehbens 72

Other Scores; David Travis, Wayne Digby, Brian Stevens 73, Drew Kitt, Scott Lucas 75, Joe Gough 76, David Doyle, Paul Shyhun 77, Jason Shield, Peter Jenkins 78, Bob Materna 79, Alan Porter 80, Scott Cooper 81, Bruce Walker 88

Pin Shot 7 and 16: Drew Kitt

Pin Shot 8 and 17: Scott Lucas

Long Putt: Paul Stehbens

Least Putts: David Doyle 26 c/b

Up coming events

Saturday 19th September - Ross McCarthy Memorial Day - 2 person Ambrose S/Sizzle - Fees $20

Sunday 20th September, 2020: Mt Perry Mens and Ladies Open Day and Wide Bay Sand Green Championships

Friday 9th October, 2020 - 19th Hole BBQ Night $20 - Bookings required

ISIS GOLF CLUB

Competitions coming up

Tuesday, September 15th, Vets' Single Stroke, Hit Off 12:00 noon

Thursday, September 17th, Ladies' Single Stableford, Hit Off 8:30 a.m.

Saturday, September 19th, Two Person Ambrose, Hit Off 12:30 p.m.

Weekly competition results

Tuesday, September 8th, Vets' Single stableford

Single Division

Winner Rusty Usmar 39 points

Runner Up Merryn Henke 36 points

Third Bill Doyle 34 points

Fourth Harry Zawacki 34 points

Chook Run Winners

1. Michael Stanton 31 nett

2. Laszlo Volgyesi 31 nett

Thursday, September 10th, Ladies' Single Stableford

Winner Coralie Volgyesi 36 points C/B

Runner Up Chris Simpson 36 points

Third Margaret Dennett 35 points

Fourth Vicki Wyeth 32 points

Saturday, September 12th , IGA sponsored Single Stableford

Men's A Division

Winner Darryl Johnstone 34 points C/B

Runner Up Glen Bryce 34 points C/B

Third Kieth Rule 34 points

Men's B Division

Winner Mark Williams 37 points

Runner Up Harry Zawacki 35 points

Third Roger Draper 34 points

Ladies' Division

Winner Rae McCliskie 37 points

Runner Up Coralie Volgyesi 33 points

Third Merryn Henke 31 points