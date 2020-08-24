Region’s golfers take to the greens

BARGARA GOLF CLUB

Bargara chicken run

Fri 21st Aug: Women: May Wilson 32, Sandra Auld 33, Val Edwards 35, Julie Norris, Sandra Dilworth, Irene Tiernan, Carolyn Wilton 37: Men: Graeme Brown 23, Mick Dwyer 27, Dennis Sussens, Ray Harbert 31, David Shaw, Allan Parnell 32, George Moer, Alex Maxwell, Lloyd Glass 33, Michael Anderson, Tim Gash, Chris Blake, Ken Stevenson 34 c/b

Bargara men

Thurs 20th Aug: Comp: Stableford: Winners: Div 1: Greg Cahill 41 Pts: Div 2: Russ Macaulay 38 Pts: Div 3: Allan Algie 37 Pts: R/Up: Div 1: Wayne Adcock 38 Pts: Div 2: Graeme Brown 37 Pts: Div 3: John See 36 Pts: Rundown: I Bloom , G Bland, R McNeilly, J McLaughlan, I Johnson, R Stratton 37, B Nicholls, R Hunter, K Drady, I McCloskey 36, M Dwyer, M Donovan, G Sillars, K Williams, J Archibald, D King, A Gay, P Jamieson, A Chappell, P Harrison, R Fisher 34, B Cook, Des Ryan, M Hounslow, J Chapple, M Turner, A Cooper, J Harper (Vis), L Erle 33, J Wallace, P Moran 32 c/b: Sat 22nd Aug: Comp: 4BBB Stroke: Winners: Robert Edgar/ Geoff Campbell 63: R/Up: Mark Kirchner/ Damian Botha 64 c/b: Rundown: K McIntosh/ P Wheatley, M Limb/T Leech, B Marschall/ G Hales, R Whyte/ G Sillars 64, K Williams/ W Geisel, S Jameson/ B Ulcoq, M McCarthy/ D Edgar, P Stephenson/ C Hale, B Taberer/ A Butcher 65,W Coote/ B Waddell, M Hansen/ M Lister, D Caflisch/ W Brown , S Martell/ R Stratton, Ben Warren/ N Paige, L Butler/ D Burg, A Chappell/ G Cahill, R Brown/ Bob Warren, S Moras/ I Johnson 66, J Paul/ Josh Phillips, N Moller/ C Moras, Bruce Rogers/ S List, C Wake/ B Philip 67 c/b

Bargara veterans

Tues 18th Aug: Comp: Stableford: Ladies: Winner: Div 1: Sue Strang 36 Pts R/Up: Colleen Spulis 35 Pts: Rundown: M Wilson, J Norris (Vis) 34, K McDonnell, E Cook 33: Men: Winner: Alan Cooper 40 Pts: R/Up: Mark Ramsay 39 Pts : Eagle: Rory Jackson 13th: Rundown: S Martell 38, B Taberer, B Cook 37, C Hale, P Anderson, B Gill, A Kerr 36, D Newbert, J Sajko 35

Bargara Wednesday sporters

Wed 19th Aug: 12 Hole Winner: Stewart Flanagan 41: R/Up: Mark Ramsay 42: 1st Six: Royce Bedford 18: R/Up: Trevor Johnson 20: 2nd Six: Robert Edgar 20: R/Up: Don Smith 20: Gross: Mark Ramsay 50: Birdies: Paul Rogers 2: Putts: Greg Weekes 17: Rundown: Dan Akers, Kevin White 42, Rod Duffy 43, Driss Doukari, Rod Kleinschmidt, Russ Macaulay, George Moar 44, Michael Anderson, Wayne Bauer,

Mark Kirchner, Ian Murden, David Richards 45

Bargara women

Thurs Aug 20: Comp: 4BBB Stableford: Winners: Dawn Clements/ June Holmes 49: R/Up: Salle Wake/ Allison Jackson 48 : Rundown: B Brabon/ C Mason, L Harper/ R Inglis (Vis) 44, M Zande/ J Milton, J Williams/ S Dawson 43, L Spruce/ F Weeks, H Ellis/ J Baxter 42, B Scherer/ M Taylor, M Bragg/ B Charters 41, B Studholme, D Collins, J Kuorikoski/ B Beh, P McKewen/ R Edgar, J Thomas/ S Spaar, C Bloem/ E Kerr 40, A Tonkin/ M Philip 39 c/b:

Sat Aug 22nd : Comp: Stroke 1st Rd Championships: Daily Winners: Div 1: Jan Thomas 69: Div 2: Lyn Saxby 71: Div 3: Carol Turner 67: Rundown: F Taylor, R Edgar 71, J Burton, J Milton 73, G Collins, W McNamara, L Schafer; K McDonnell 74, J Ulcoq 75, A Jackson, L Hahn, R Warren. K Nelson 76,D Hartfiel, J Faithfull, S Wake, J McLaughlan, M Marsden, R Picot 77, J Lenthall, M Zande, B Scherer 78, P McKewen, W Sturwohld G Ryan, Janet Beer 79, J Poppelock, M King, D Hunt, J Fisher 80: Sun Aug 23rd:

Comp: Stroke 2nd Rd Championships: Leading Scores after 36 Holes: A Gr: Jordan Ulcoq 82/86 - 168: Joan Milton 84/86 -170: Kathy Nelson 88/83- 171: Michelle Marsden 87/85 -172: Julie Burton 84/92-176: Daily Winners: Div 1: Kathy Nelson 71: Div 2: Wendy Smith 71: Div 3: Jenice Caflisch 68: Rundown: J Lenthall 72, J Williams, R Warren, W McNamara 73, G Ryan, D West 74, J Milton, A Jackson, S Waddell, M Marsden 75, L Stephens, P McKewen 76, D Hunt 77, W Sturwohld, J Ulcoq 79, Janet Beer 80, J Thomas, F Taylor, R Gillam-Chambers, J Fisher 81, L Hahn, C Algie, K McDonnell, J Burton, J Faithfull 82, M Bragg 83 c/b

BUNDABERG GOLF CLUB

Men

Saturday was the first round of the Men's 4BBB Stroke Club Championships 2020 sponsored again this year by Ken's Kepnock Butchery, Ken and Sue Barritt, with thanks from all players.

The daily round of the championships sponsored by Shane Olive, A Cut Above @ Moore Park Beach, much appreciated Shane. Winners on the day Keith Stoddart Russell Dowe 60 nett ocb from runners-up Zac Bainbridge Tom Kronk 60 also ocb from 2nd runners-up Adam Lovett Simon Gills 60. Consolations: K Turner N Chapman, T McLeod D Leet 61; G Chandler M Gee, S and K Aslett 62; D Cartwright C Rowe 63; C Tanzer T Barbagallo, T Hall C Hill, J Bull J Menyweather, F and M Lowe, A Beggs B Stewart, K Christensen J Berry, R Elkerton L Bust 64; I Keune D Williamson, M Doolan R Paul, T Futcher W Ives, R Cooke G Winterburn, J McEwan P Batt, K Pankhurst S Olive, K Wilmett Kenn Brown 65 ocb. Club approaches, 9th T Hall 3.27, 11th C Rowe 1.13. Gardeners Golden Circle on the 4th nearest the pin Adam Lovett 0.97.

After round 1 leading gross scores M Doolan R Paul 67; D Cartwright C Rowe, T Hall C Hill, B and J Wooldridge 71. Pro's pinshots; 2nd J Gibbs 4.40, C Hill, Ken Barritt, M Doolan, T McLeod, N Shaw, B Adams, L Bust 8.19. 4th A Lovett 0.96, W Tapper, S Gills, D Fleming, R Clark, D Rowley, G Lituri, L Bust, A Chalmers, G Wilmott 5.80. 8th J Menyweather 2.09, L Killer, R Elkerton, D Turner, L Phillips, K Herrmann, G Wilmott 5.64; 14th A Lovett 1.43, G Wilmott, A Portelli, K Aslett, J Menyweather, C Wright, L Bust, M Doolan, J Muller, P Brandon 6.48.

Competitions this week-end: Saturday August 29 final round of Men's 4BBB Stroke Club Championships sponsored by Ken's Kepnock Butchery, Ken and Sue Barritt. The daily comp. on Saturday is generously sponsored by Jo and Michael Gee, DoNut King Stockland, thank you Jo and Michael, much appreciated. Sunday August 30 the annual Ken's Kepnock Butchery Golf Day, 2 person ambrose, awesome prizes, shotgun start at 12 noon, be sure to include your team names on the sheet in the proshop.

Bundaberg sporters

Thursday winner Keith Stoddart 40 points runner-up Brendan Thorne 41 (non-sporter). Consolations, M Janke 36; R Wagner, P Schoch, R Ephraims 35; L Fox, P Hutchieson, M Perks 34; C Hill, K Thompson, K Pankhurst 33; C Gibbons, M Doolan, A Davies, F Donnelly, K Fourro 32; B Ives, R Stitt, C Lutz 31; S Olive 30; E Richardson, P Cocking, Boyd Foster, W Stewart, I Webb, K Nicholls, J Redshaw, C Baldwin 29; B McDonell 28. Approaches, 3rd N Enright 1.94 and 12th B McDonell 5.55. Pinshots, 2nd K Nicholls 4.08, C Hill 8.22; 4th J Redshaw 4.32, E Richardson 5.35; 8th C Baldwin 4.01, P Cocking 7.36; 14th P Hutchieson 4.07, M Gee 14.50. Thursday August 27 is a stableford.

Bundaberg veterans

Tuesday we played a stroke and our trophies were donated by Rob Baldwin, thank-you Rob. Men's winner Ken Thompson 66 and Ladies Delmay Dearle 67. Men's consolations, G Hillocks (V) 68;

R Lloyd (V) , K Stoddart 70; D Shaw (V), K Willmett, C Tanzer, R Maudsley, A Gray, P Hughes 71; B Druitt 72; G Luland (V), G MacDonald, R Bell (V) 73; N Gray (V) 74. Ladies consolations K Thompson 68; N Luland (V) 71; K Tischler 72; D Rowley, P Teiniker, D Hartfiel 73; M Magnusson 74; C Wright, J Davis 75. Men's pinshots, 4th B McDonell 3.41, P Hughes 5.03; 14th G Loveday 12.54, A Gray 13.00; Men's approach 17th R Macinnes, D Hingston, P Hughes, D Shaw (V) all in the hole, R Price, B McDonell, A Gray, K Christensen, L Killer, W Dye, K Thompson, B Druitt, B Stewart 1.54. Ladies approaches 4th, D Searle in the hole, J Wilson, D Crowley, C Wright, B Dummer, V Gray (V), D Rowley, K Thompson 2.12, 8th approach K Thompson in the hole, D Rowley 1.01 and the 17th S Jarrett 0.60, P Teiniker 0.83. To-day is a stableford Patroness Jean Davis Day in conjunction Perc Bamsey Memorial Trophy.

Bundaberg women

Saturday was the first of 2 rounds of the Ladies 4BBB Club Championships 2020 sponsored annually by Kath Scotney and Sue Busch, many thanks Kath and Sue. In conjunction the daily competition was very generously sponsored by A Cut Above @ Moore Park Beach, Shane Olive, thank you Shane from all players. Daily winners Miriam Newman and Averil Chalmers 60 nett from runners-up Linda Finsen and Cathy Harrison 66 ocb. Consolations, L Phillips J Gibbs, J Adams M Magnusson 66; D Fleming M Mobbs, M Shailer V Earney, D Crowley S Brandon 67. Approach 14th div. 1 L Phillips 0.12 and div. 2 C Wright 0.34 and the 17th approach L Phillips 0.40, R Lay 0.75. Leading gross scores L Phillips J Gibbs 79, M Newman A Chalmers 80, D Fleming M Mobbs 83, D Crowley S Brandon 84.

Competitions this week-end: Saturday August 29 final round of Ladies 4BBB Stroke Club Championships sponsored by Kath Scotney and Sue Busch and the daily comp. on Saturday is generously sponsored by Jo and Michael Gee, DoNut King Stockland, thanks Jo and Michael, much appreciated. Sunday August 30 the annual Ken's Kepnock Butchery Golf Day, 2 person ambrose, awesome prizes, shotgun start at 12 noon, be sure to include your team names on the sheet in the proshop.

BUNDA BERG EX ADF AND ASSOCIATES SOCIAL GOLF CLUB

Games played at Bundaberg Golf Courses on Wednesday 19th Aug

Date: Wed 19th Aug 2020

Venue: Bundaberg Golf Course

Game: Single Stroke & Putts for 2nd Round of our Club Championships

Winner of today's comp: Merv Johnson 67 nett

1st Runner Up: Jim Redshaw 68 nett

2nd Runner Up: Mick Harvey 70 nett

Pin Shot: Eddy Richardson

Approach Shot: Alex Grant

Least Putts: Paul Hutchings 26 putts

Best Gross: Paul Hutchings 89 gross

NOTE:- The Club Championships nett winners are scored on your GA Handicap and not your Club adjusted handicaps. Our next game will be played at the Bundaberg Golf Course on Wednesday 26th Aug 2020 playing a Stroke & Putts and this will be for the Third Round of our Club Championships. Our Final Round of our Club Championships will be played on Wednesday 9th September 2020. The Rocky's Return Trip to Bundaberg will be played on Tues 2nd Sep Bundaberg 12.30 pm, Wed 3rd Sep Coral Cove 8 am, Thurs 4th Sep Bundaberg 8 am.

CORAL SEA GOLF CLUB

Results for Wednesday 19th of August.

28 Members played a Single Stroke and the 2ndRound of Matchplay at Bundaberg Golf Course.

Winner was Sharon Rushton with 66 Nett.

1st Runner-up : Wayne Dye with 67 Nett.

2nd Runner-up : Rod Mac Innes with 69 Nett.

3rd Runner-up : Chris Gilfoyle with 71 ocb from

4th Runner-up: Kevin Christensen with 71 Nett.

Nearest the Pins:

Hole No. 4:- Valmai Mitchell.

Hole No. 8:- Byron Myer.

Hole No. 14:- Dawn Boyce.

Hole No. 17:- Wayne Dye.

Approach:- Lynn Christensen.

Players going through to Round 3 of Matchplay are: Lynn Christensen, Kevin Christensen, John Fletcher, Chris Gilfoyle, Cheryl Hay, Valmai Mitchell, Peter Ryan and John Steel.

This week the 26th, the Club will be playing a Single Stableford at Bundaberg Golf Course.

Members are requested to register by 7:00am for a 7:30am Tee off.

Coral Sea Golf Club is a mixed social group and invites all players whether new, returning, or looking for a less competitive game, to join us. No AGU required. Visitors are most welcome. Please contact the Club Captain: Kevin Christensen on 0402 548 178 for more information.

GIN GIN GOLF CLUB

Veterans

18 Hole Stroke event played on Tuesday 18th August, 2020

Winner: Adrian Porter 68

Rundown Wally Chillcott, Paul Shyhun 72

Other Scores: Peter Jenkins 73, Gary Kraatz, John Norris 74, Wayne Digby 75, Bruce McCormack 76. Bob Ross, Dave McKay 77, Bob Materna 79, Len Josey 82, Luke Fullerton 87

Pin shot 7and 16: Dave McKay

Approach Shot 4 and 13: Peter Jenkins

Approach Shot 2 and 11: Peter Jenkins

Least Putts Wayne Digby 25

Long Putt: Wally Chillcott

Members

Results from Stableford event on Saturday 22nd August, 2020

Winner: Brian Stevens 38

Runners Down: David Doyle 36

Other Scores; Paul Shyhun, Wayne Digby 33, Jason Shield 32, David Travis 31, Geoff Brandon, Peter Jenkins, Gary Kraatz, Joe Gough 29, Alan Porter 28, Bob Materna 27, Scott Lucas 22

Pin Shot 7 and 16: Wayne Digby 5.4

Pin Shot 8 and 17: Jason Shield 5.7

Long Putt: David Doyle

Up coming events:

Saturday 29th August, 2020 Bogey

Saturday 5th September, 2020 4B Aggregate Stroke - Draw After

Friday 11th September, 2020 - 19th Hole BBQ Night - Bookings required

Saturday 12th September, 2020 - Stroke - Monthly Medal and Guzzlers Mug

Saturday 19th September - Ross McCarthy Memorial Day - 2 person Ambrose

Sunday 20th September, 2020: Mt Perry Mens and Ladies Open Day and Wide Bay Sand Green Championships

ISIS GOLF CLUB

Notes August 23rd, 2020

Competitions coming up:

Tuesday, August 25th , Vets' Single Stroke, Hit Off 12:00 noon

Thursday, August 27th, Ladies' Sponsored Day, Captain's Choice, Hit Off 8:30 a.m.

Saturday, August 29th , 4BBB Stroke, Hit Off 12:30 p.m.

Weekly competition results

Tuesday, August 18th, Vets' 2 BBB Stableford

Winners Bill Herring/Craig Reynolds 43 points

Runners Up Bill Doyle/Mark Williams 42 points

Third Larry Pershouse/Kieth Rule 41 points

Fourth Gary Gretton/Nigel Radin 40 points C/B

Chook Run Winners

1. Darryl Johnstone 28 nett

2. Mark Williams 29 nett

3. Kieth Rule 30 nett

4. Ken Albion 31 nett

Thursday, August 20th, Ladies' 4 BBB Stableford

Winners Sandy Kirk/Chris Simpson 39 points C/B

Runners Up Coralie Volgyesi/Pat Sheppard 39 points

Saturday, August 22nd , Single Stroke

Men's Division

Winner Mark Williams 70 nett C/B

Runner Up Nigel Radin 70 nett

Third Ivan Philpott 72 nett

Fourth Kieth Rule 73 nett C/B

Fifth Craig Reynolds 73 nett C/B

Sixth Tony Rosmalen 73 nett C/B

Seventh Len Stallard 73 nett C/B

Ladies Division

Winner Coralie Volgyesi 71 nett C/B

Runner Up Helen Ricciardi 71 nett

Third Kerry Schnack 75 nett

RAILWAY SOCIAL GOLF CLUB

Results for Sunday - 23/8/20

Played at - Bundaberg Golf Club

Event - Stroke - Monthly Medal - Hughes Butchery Eclectic

A Grade Winner - W Tapper 70, Runner Up - C Clarke 73

B Grade Winner - B Kello 70, Runner Up - T Barbagallo 73 c/b

C Grade Winner - R Brown 69 c/b, Runner Up - D Kirchner 69

Front 9 - B Kuskey 32.5 Back 9 - T Richardson 36, Putts - W Tapper 27 c/b

Pin Shots - 2nd L Bust, 4th C Clarke, 8th P Jenkins, 14th T Lee, 17th T Barbagallo.

Pin Shots O/25 - 2nd R Brown, 4th B Kuskey, 8th G Howard, 14th S Buxton

Approach Shots - 7th D Shields, 11th W Tapper, 12th T Mcload,

O/25 Approch - 17th D Kirchner

Next Sunday at - Bundaberg - Stableford Sporters Day Shotgun start 6.20 sharp.