Region's fairways take a hit with no end to big dry in sight

IN THE ROUGH: Bargara Golf Club's Dave Wilkinson would like to see a little more rain fall in the region. Mike Knott BUN020819GOLF2

WITH bushfire season officially started and no real rain in sight, many golf clubs are struggling to keep their greens green.

Bargara Golf Course board member Dave Wilkinson said they were getting by alright but everyone was looking to the sky hoping for relief.

Unfortunately there's little chance of much rainfall this weekend with sunny days and a top of 25 degrees forecast.

"At the moment we're hanging in there,” Mr Wilkinson said.

Due to being right beside a beach, the course is mostly sand-based and combining this with the coastal south-easterly winds meant it doesn't take much to dry the course out.

Although Mr Wilkinson said the dry surfaces were not a significant issue for the moment, the surfaces were never as good as when they were watered naturally.

"We're in the same boat as farmers, water from the sky is what we want,” Mr Wilkinson said.

Mr Wilkinson said the course was progressively installing new irrigation methods that would allow the available water to be use more efficiently, but the course wouldn't be drought-proof.

With close to 250 female players coming to the club for competitions over the next few weeks, a bit of rain wouldn't go amiss.

The course is set to be upgraded with a new WiFi-enabled system over the coming months, but progress will only come as funds become available to the club.

Mr Wilkinson explained the dry conditions could begin to affect competitions if they continued.

The lack of rain begins exposing the sand beneath the turf, revealing patches which could impact the consistency of games.

Mr Wilkinson said the course was essentially a big turf farm and provided a green heart to Bargara.

"It's a community asset,” he said.

Mr Wilkinson said he was hoping for rain in the next few months.