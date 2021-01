Emergency services have been kept busy today, after responding to multiple single-vehicle crashes.

Paramedics from QAS responded to a single-vehicle rollover on North South Rd, at Eureka, about 1.33pm this afternoon.

It comes after another incident on Buxton Rd about 1.17pm where a person was extricated from the vehicle with the assistance of crews from QFES.

Both patients were transported to Childers Hospital in a stable condition.