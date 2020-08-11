Region’s bowlers take to the greens

BROTHERS BOWLS CLUB

Thursday Social 6th August - Winners - J Weber P Archer C McArthur.

Sportspersons - M Jigginbotham W Searle J Finemore.

Saturday 8th - Pennants washed out and are to be held at ATW on Wednesday 12th.

Sunday Social 9th - Winners - J Dawes L O'Connor W Seawright.

Sportspersons - T Seawright N Hempseed.

Pennant teams for Saturday 15th at Bundaberg Club should be unchanged from the current teams.

Reminder of the Bi-Annual Meeting at the Clover Room at 10-00 am Tuesday 18th. All members are welcome and encouraged to attend. The monthly Sponsored Day will be held that afternoon commencing at 1-00 pm.

Don't forget to listen to Coral Coast Radio 97.4 FM on Wednesday afternoons for your weekly dose of bowls news.

BUNDABERG BOWLS CLUB

Weeks results:

Tuesday 4 August - Mixed Triples $420.00 Day sponsored by Advanced Foot Care.

Samson Green, s

Foundation Green: Winners, T. Bugton, G. Mizzi. Runners Up, M. Coombe, L. Coombe, N. Gray. Sportspersons: D. Arnold, S. Bricks, M. Troughton.

Competition Results: MEN B Grade Singles: V. Schmidt def R. Chambers.

Ladies Championship Singles: M. Nicol def K. Mitchell. C. Marcinkus def J. Wilkie.

Selectors: Tuesday 11 August, V. Schmidt, H. Schmidt. Thursday 13 August, M. Nicol, S. Gestaldon. Saturday 15 August, J. Clough, G. Mallett.

Mens pennants: Wednesday 8 August, Div. 3 Bundaberg v Bargara. Div. 4 Bundaberg v Bargara (Matches Continued)

Saturday 15 August, Div. 2 Bundaberg v Brothers; Div. 3 Burnett v Bundaberg; Div. 4 Burnett v Bundaberg.

Competition Call: LADIES: Thursday 13 August, Championship Singles: C. Marcinkus v S. Sparke. (12.30 p.m.)

Ladies pennants: Teams: H. McKinnon, K. Itzstein, M. Zucher, M. Nicol. N. Lincoln, J. Reed, S. Sparke, C. Marcinkus. (Starting Tuesday 1 September at 9.30 a.m.)

Upcoming events: Tuesday 11 August, Mixed Triples $420.00 Day sponsored by Des Allen & Co. Funerals.

Thursday 13 August, Mixed Social Bowls.

Saturday 15 August, Pennants and Social Bowls.

Thursday 27 August, Mixed Triples $400.00 Day sponsored by Bull Financial.

Mixed Social Bowls on normal Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Names in by 12 noon. commencing at 12.30 p.m.

Please remember Social Distancing Rules and personal hygiene.

Call the Club on 41513183 or John on 0419 643 079

GIN GIN BOWLS CLUB

Saturday 8th Pennants Gin Gin 59 Bargara 44. Sunday 9thFinal Mixed Fours P Duffy & A Sinden Def T Wedel & P Sellers. 29 members played July August Birthdays. Winners G Bruce, T Chapman & G Bust. F Munro, A Birst & K Finlay. R Wedel, B Martin & G Finlay. Encouragement J Cappetta, D Scanlan & M Bust. Coming Events Saturday 15th Pennants At Woodgate. P Duffy, A Porter, F Munro & D Stevens. T Wedel, W Morgan, R Manderson & R Jones. A Stevens, P Stallan, G Bruce & B Flanders. Sunday 16 Mixed Fours. One Game Mens Pairs. Sunday 23rd Kev Shield Memorial Day. Saturday 29th Artie Stevens Memorial Day. Sunday 30th Flanders Day.

BURNETT BOWLS CLUB

Men

Tuesday 4th August Winner: A Wood, E Cross Runner Up: C Toft, J Jardine Sportsman: O Newman, B Pownell.

Thursday Night 6th August Winner: Des, Zedd Runner Up: Robert, Marley Sportsman: Annette, Yogi. "Pick the Joker Jackpot" was not won.

Friday 7th August Winner: G Rosmalen, G Gill Runner Up: M Jeffs, K Whalley Sportsman: Josh, Kyle.

Pennants

Saturday 15th August Round 3: Div 1 Burnett v Easts away, Div 3 Burnett v Bundaberg at home, Div 4 Burnett v Bundaberg at home. Teams are on the noticeboard at the club. Club uniform must be worn by all players.

Please note that under the Conditions of Play for Pennants practice is allowed on any rink from 12 noon until 12:30pm, then at 12:40pm trial ends will be played, and the match will begin at 1pm.

Events this week

Visitors most welcome on all playing days. Entry sheets are at the club or phone the club on 4151 4217. If you can't get through on the club number regarding bowls then phone 0401341378 or 0466539441.

Tuesday 11th August 1pm 3 Bowl Pairs, 27 ends, $10 green fee. Prize money will be half of all green fees for the day. Names by 12:15pm. Green fees paid by 12.45pm.

Thursday Night 13th August 6:30pm Bowl under the lights and enjoy a fun filled night with a chance at the "Pick the Joker Jackpot" which will be $963+ this week. Visitors and those who want to try bowls for the first time will be made very welcome. Names by 6pm, start at 6.30 pm.

Friday 14th August 1pm $200 Open Pairs plus Jackpot which is now $50. Names by 12:15pm. Green fees paid by 12.45pm.

Saturday 15th August 1pm Social bowls Open Pairs Names by 12:15pm. Green fees paid by 12:45. Pennants Round 3.

Sunday 16th August Due to QRI Bowls being postponed for the remainder of 2020, some bowlers wish to keep bowling on Sunday mornings. Play days will be as per QRI calendar with the following format. Names by 9am with a 9:30am start and 12 noon finish. $5 green fees, no smoko, no prize money. Games are self/table selected or arranged games and either pairs or triples. All bowlers welcome, mufti dress.

Club news

Dinner@theBurnett - Bistro nights are Wednesday 6-8pm, Thursday 5:30-8pm, Friday 6-8pm and Saturday 6-8pm.

Wednesday is Roast Night $15 per head.

Due to Covid restrictions bookings are essential ph. 41514217

Entertainment this Friday night is The Other Bloke.

Women

Last week the Final of the Championship Singles was played and in a very close game Lesley Burnell-Jones Def Liz Strachan 25-24, Congratulations.

Lesley will now Play in the Champion of Champions Singles @ Brother's Club on the 16th and 17th of September.

Yesterday we played Social Bowls the winners were M,Jeffs and H,Foster, Runners up were V.Dowling and N.Hunter, it was a glorious day to play and it was lovely to have some of the Men also playing.

On the 19th of August our Ladies Open Pairs afternoon will be held, 27 Ends , Prize Money is 50:50 with the Club. So grab a Partner and come along, Green Fees $10.

Its great to see that all our Players are adhering to the Covid Restrictions, its so easy after a while it becomes the Norm after a while.

Next week its Social Bowls , a sheet is out for Names, or ring the Club on 41514217 , or myself 0400472241 to Play, Names in by 12.30 for Play at 1pm.

Our Friendship Luncheons will Re-start on the 14th of September at the Eat Hotel, meet there at 11.30 for 12midday orders, Call Ros or put your name on the Ladies Notice Board please.

ACROSS THE WAVES LADIES BOWLS CLUB

Results Friday August 7th:

Championship Singles Competition -

L.Robinson d G.Bauer

R.Byers d K.Frawley

P.Van Huizen d L.Murphy

J.Horvath WOF

Trophy Winners R.Byers & J.Jones (marker)

Sportsmen: G.Bauer & L.Hillier (marker)

Call for Competition Friday August 14th at 1pm:

J.Horvath v R.Byers

L.Robinson v P.Van Huizen

Markers: K.Frawley & L.Donaldson

Teams for Pennants to be played September 1st and 4th:

B.Parker, G.Lock, G.Bauer, P. Van Huizen

S.Squires, L.Robinson, J.Mallett, L.Donaldson

E.Karstens, T.Clark, F.DeBono, J.Jones

Reserves: R.Byers, M.K.Mason (manager)

Training will be held each Friday starting August 14th at 1pm.

Uniform for pennants will be ladies club shirt and blue pants.

For those not in competition or pennant training, social bowls will be played.

We welcome all bowlers, both men and women. Play starts at 1pm.

Phone the clubhouse on 41535644 or 0492859170 by 12.30pm to

get your name in.