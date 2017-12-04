Region's beaches getting better mobile connection

OUR region's beaches are always brimming with holiday-makers and this festive season will be no different.

With social media set to be in overdrive with happy summer snaps, family posts and more, Telstra has announced mobile coverage upgrades to three of Bundaberg's most popular holiday spots.

Coral Cove, Burnett Heads and Elliott Heads are three locations that will receive upgrades to the network in time to keep holiday-makers connected over the break.

Telstra area general manager May Boisen said the move will relieve summer holiday anxiety.

"Holidays are about staying connected, with 66% of Queenslanders checking social media to see what friends and family are up to, and 67% using their phone to see what happening in the news,” Ms Boisen said. "Every year we see more and more demand for mobile services on beaches, national parks and camping spots around the country. "This is driving our investment in new coverage and improving 3G and 4G capacity at holiday spots across Queensland.”

Elliott Heads Holiday Park have welcomed the upgrade and said they were expecting a bumper Christmas holiday season this year.

A council spokesperson said the holiday park was almost fully booked over the whole festive season.

"On the nights the park is full we can have as many as 326 people on-site,” they said.

"From the middle of December through to Boxing Day our bookings are currently sitting at about 50 per cent, and from Boxing Day through to mid January we are about 95 per cent full.

"The bookings ramp up to about 90 per cent occupancy over the Australia Day long weekend.”

The spokesperson said mobile coverage upgrades were welcome.

"Park managers often receive inquiries about internet access, so any improvement would be a positive for the holiday park,” they said.

Bundaberg isn't the only region to receive the upgrades.

More than 1400 destinations across Australia will have been upgraded to 4GX in 2017, including more than 82 in holiday hotspots, bringing the fastest 4G speeds to these locations.

Holiday hotspot locations will be upgraded with new 4GX coverage, added 4G capacity or Mobile Black Spot Program sites.