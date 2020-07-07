Region’s beach left trashed after weekend party

CLEANING UP: Senior Constable Shambrook and Constable Bonnick were called to Moore Park Beach in relation to a large party that had allegedly occurred on Saturday night on the beachfront.

CLEANING UP: Senior Constable Shambrook and Constable Bonnick were called to Moore Park Beach in relation to a large party that had allegedly occurred on Saturday night on the beachfront.

Moore Park Beach locals out for their morning walk found the usually pristine beachfront a mess with alcohol bottles, pizza boxes, plastic cups, balloons, cigarette butts and a large fire which was still alight at the weekend.

On Sunday Senior Constable Shambrook and Constable Bonnick were called to Moore Park Beach in relation to a large party that had allegedly occurred on Saturday night on the beachfront.

“The fire had allegedly been built in the middle of the four-wheel drive track and was close to surrounding bushland,” Sen Const Duncan said.

CLEANING UP: Locals and police clean up a 100m stretch of the beach at Moore Park Beach, where they found alcohol bottles, pizza boxes, plastic cups, balloons, cigarette butts.

“There was also a large amount of broken glass from beer bottles and wine bottles in the sand and water around where locals were walking their dogs.”

Sen Const Shambrook and Const Bonnick helped residents pick up all the rubbish and clean the 100m section of beach, returning it to its usual picturesque standard.

“After picking up 300 – 400 empty bottles, one local even drove his four-wheel drive down so that the rubbish could be loaded up and taken to the bin,” Sen Const Duncan said.

“It is also a timely reminder to members of the public that even though COVID-19 restrictions are easing, laws still apply.

CLEANING UP: Locals and police clean up a 100m stretch of the beach at Moore Park Beach, where they found alcohol bottles, pizza boxes, plastic cups, balloons, cigarette butts.

“Consuming alcohol in public, littering and unauthorised lighting of fires in prohibited areas can incur a fine.

“Let’s work together to keep our beaches beautiful so that we can all enjoy this perfect little pocket of paradise we live in.”

Visit the Department of Environment and Science website for more information or reporting littering and illegal dumping click here.

CLEANING UP: Locals and police clean up a 100m stretch of the beach at Moore Park Beach, where they found alcohol bottles, pizza boxes, plastic cups, balloons, cigarette butts.

Sen Const Shambrook and Const Bonnick thanked the Moore Park Beach residents for taking the time to assist with the clean-up.

MORE STORIES