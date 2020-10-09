SWEET SOUNDS: Tour to inspire and heal community after Covid

MUSIC TO INSPIRE: Violinist and creative director of Topology Christa Powell said it was exciting to be bringing the tour to regional Queensland communities.

RESILIENCE is something that has tested many Australians particularly in regional communities this year, which is why a group of artists are bringing a unique and heartfelt musical performance to Bundy next month.

Touring throughout regional Queensland and Brisbane, Topology is bringing their WE WILL RISE tour to Bundaberg where they will be performing live.

Featuring John Babbage on the saxophone, Dr Robert Davidson on the bass, Christa Powell on violin, Bernard Hoey on viola and Therese Milanovic on piano, the group will also be joined by special guest percussionist Grant Collins, but only at the Bundaberg and Brisbane shows.

Creative director and violin soloist Christa Powell said the performance will highlight the strength and resilience of humans, inspire audiences through the art form of music and assist regional communities to heal after experiencing a global pandemic.

"We are so happy to announce a live tour of WE WILL RISE and particularly to regional rural communities who are bearing the brunt of economic and societal hardships brought about by climate disruption," Ms Powell said.

"Natural disasters like bushfires, floods, cyclones, drought and other traumatic events are extremely challenging for communities … recovery is about community, strength and working together to rebuild."

Led by co-artistic directors John Babbage and Dr Robert Davidson, the quintet is known for producing contemporary music with a unique approach and the show will consist of thoughtful music and poignant discussions.

Topology has previously used political speeches, interviews and multimedia works to open up a space for conversation about important issues regional Queensland communities are facing including drought, climate disruption and homelessness, among others.

"In WE WILL RISE, this assembly of tracks, both old and new, asserts our belief in optimism and the faith that we will pull through these times of crisis both individually, together and through the healing power of music," Ms Powell said.

"Rush (Track Number six) is a perfect musical metaphor for this - one instrument, five musicians, 10 hands all working together."

With more than two decades of performing, the quintet has worked with more than 23 Australian arts companies, dozens of emerging composers and premiered more than 600 original works.

The Aria nominated virtuoso indie quintet who have released a total of 16 albums, will bring their tour to nine regional towns, including Bundaberg next month.

Topology will perform live at the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre on November 19, at 7pm, as well as the night prior at Mount Perry Community Hall.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, limited seating is available and social distancing requirements will apply.

Purchase tickets online at artsbundaberg.com.au or topologymusic.com