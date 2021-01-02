Regional road pegged for speed reduction, safety upgrades

ROAD WORKS: Bundaberg-Gin Gin Road safety improvements planned at South Kolan by the Department of Transport and Main Roads.

ROAD WORKS: Bundaberg-Gin Gin Road safety improvements planned at South Kolan by the Department of Transport and Main Roads.

Reducing the speed limit from 80kmh to 60kmh is one of the many safety upgrades set to be implemented along the Bundaberg-Gin Gin Rd at South Kolan.

According to a Department of Transport and Main Roads flyer, the work is part of the Queensland Government's $6.3m Targeted Road Safety Program project to improve safety on Bundaberg-Gin Gin Rd.

RoadTek are said to be constructing the upgrade with work to start in late January and completed within four months, conditions permitting.

The works include the installation of township entry treatments east and west of South Kolan to alert motorists of the reduced speed; two raised pedestrian refuges on Bundaberg-Gin Gin Rd - one near the Hill End/Birthamba Rds intersection and one west of the Jensen St/Chalmers Rd intersection.

Two new standard rural bus stops located in the location as the new pedestrian refuges; and a new 2.5m shared path on the northern side of Bundaberg-Gin Gin Rd connecting the two new bus stops and refuges are also included in the works.

Improving access to South Kolan State School with a dedicated right turn lane and widened shoulder for left turning motorist will also be part of the upgrades.

While roadside clearing and guardrail installation at required sections and signage improvements within the project's extents will likewise be included.

Community feedback sought in February has been considered during the detailed design process, according to the flyer.

Construction is said to occur weekdays between 6am and 6pm.

"Motorist can expect some delays if travelling during work hours and are reminded to observe all warning and traffic signage when approaching the works site and be aware of changed conditions," the flyer reads.

To contact the department about this project you can email bundaberg.office@tmr.qld.gov.au