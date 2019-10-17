Menu
Nitro Circus - You Got This [Sydney]
News

Regional record: Massive response to Nitro Circus show

17th Oct 2019 9:35 AM
Nitro Circus will make its highly-anticipated debut in Bundaberg next year and if early ticket sales are anything to go by, it could be one of the biggest yet.

After two days of pre-sale, nearly 2000 tickets have been sold to the March 28 event at the Bundaberg Recreational Precinct, which puts the Bundaberg event as the best selling regional Queensland show in Nitro Circus’ 10 year history, and second only to its first ever show in Brisbane, in its first three days of sales.

Nitro Circus president Andy Edwards was blown away by the response to date.

“We knew we had a lot of fans in Bundaberg, and so always felt really good about bringing our show to this market, but no one foresaw that we would be outselling the likes of Gold Coast, Sunshine Coast and Townsville on previous tours,” he said.

“The riders love big and passionate crowds and that is exactly what Bundy is going to bring. What a show this is going to be!”

Mayor Jack Dempsey congratulated Nitro Circus on the fantastic results.

“Council recognised that there was a high level of community interest in bringing events like Nitro Circus to the area which is why we were pleased to provide assistance to secure this event for the Bundaberg Region,” Mayor Dempsey said.

“I hope that residents have a great time watching this world class performance right here in Bundaberg.”

A sold-out crowd of 10,000 is expected for this event.

Tickets available now at nitrocircus.com

andy edwards bundaberg debut events jack dempsey nitro circus shows
Bundaberg News Mail

