More and more regional Queenslanders are becoming sick and tired of anti-mining activists.
News

Regional Queenslanders fed up with law breaking activists

Aden Stokes
by
21st Dec 2018 6:00 PM

REGIONAL Queenslanders are fed up with activists who break the law to protest against new mines and infrastructure.

Recent polling conducted for the resources industry in key regions around Rockhampton, Gladstone, Mackay and Townsville indicate that more than three quarters of regional Queenslanders don't agree with law breaking activists who try and stop projects.

According to Queensland Resources Council chief executive Ian Macfarlane: "It's little wonder that regional Queenslanders say enough is enough".

"For too long they've put up with out of town, interstate and even overseas protesters breaking the law to try and hold up new resources projects," Mr Macfarlane said.

"This message should be a wake-up call that Queenslanders won't put up with this type of reckless behaviour and neither should politicians.

"There should be no tolerance of activists who think the law doesn't apply to them."

Polling has also found more than 63 per cent of regional Queenslanders don't want foreign organisations to be able to fund action that stands in the way of approved coal projects.

