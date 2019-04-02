Regional Deal: What does the demaining of Quay St mean?

THE aim is to slow the traffic flow on Quay St and accelerate work on Bundy's biggest project in years.

Bundaberg Regional Council's economic development executive officer Ben Artup today addressed a number of questions that have emerged from yesterday's historic Regional Deal funding announcement, which is set to change the CBD forever.

The council's vision for the riverside area is to have it spoken about in the same breathe as some of the exciting projects that have changed the fortunes of cities, such as Brisbane and Rockhampton, where riverfronts are now major attractions in their own right.

Mr Artup said he wanted the CBD activated with recreational facilities, accommodation options, bars and anything to help "celebrate" the area.

Monday's announcement of $32 million from the Federal Government would enable work to demain Quay St which is the all-important first step.

Before fronting media this afternoon, Mr Artup spent the morning with officers from the state and federal governments as they discussed plans for the CBD, next steps and likely timelines.

He didn't want to give a definitive time frame for work to start on the demaining, but said planning had shifted into full gear.

Mr Artup said the majority of the federal commitment would be used to divert heavy traffic away from Quay St. Further funding would be needed down the track to complete the next steps of the CBD master plan.

He explained the demaining (taking the road from state control) did not mean closing the street to all traffic, but getting the heavy traffic off the road, while also putting in speed restrictions.

He said the heavy vehicles created a "wall" between the CBD and the riverfront and prevented people moving between the two.

Mr Artup referred to council's 2015 Riverside Master Plan.

Bundaberg Regional Council's 2015 Riverside Master Plan. Contributed

Questioned about the length of time the plan had taken to get to this stage, Mr Artup said the critical part was that funding was now in place and things would progress quickly from here.

He described this morning's meeting as productive, with everyone on the same page.

"It's quite exciting," he said.

"What it will allow us to do is to take the heavy vehicles off the riverfront and move them out of town and create investment opportunities and ways to improve the amenities in our CBD."

Mr Artup ensured residents that community and business consultation would take place before key decisions were made.

Although diversion route options are still being discussed, Mr Artup said the Ring Rd was out of the question as it was too far out from the CBD.

He said the master plan would see parking issues in the CBD considered.

A Transport and Main Roads spokeswoman said Quay St had one of the highest amounts of traffic in the region.

She said the section of Quay St between Maryborough and Toonburra Sts formed an important east-west and east-north link for the state-controlled road network.

"We will work with council to consider the potential impacts," she said.

"It attracts one of the highest traffic volumes in Bundaberg, carrying 17,600 vehicles per day- 2017 annual average daily traffic volume data."

"We are aware of Bundaberg Regional Council's desire to promote a change in Quay St's function."