Regional Deal is 'Pitt's feeble attempt to buy votes'

Labor candidate for Hinkler Richard Pascoe says Regional Deal announcement is to buy votes. Mike Knott BUN210119LAB7

THE Regional Deal announced this morning by Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt is an attempt to buy votes according to Labor candidate Richard Pascoe.

The game changer for Bundaberg was announced in the Regional Deal and will see Bundaberg given more than $40 million dollars to help take the region into the future.

It was revealed the money will go towards demaining the Bundaberg CBD and infrastructure at the Bundaberg Port.

But the announcement didn't sit well with Mr Pascoe who accused the government of pork-barrelling and said voters would see the move for what it was.

"Today's sudden political announcement, a week out from an election possibly being called, is a feeble attempt by Mr Pitt to try to buy votes in the area,” Mr Pascoe said.

Mr Pascoe said whilst money from the Federal Government was much needed and welcomed, it was disappointing and shameful for Mr Pitt to play politics with this region by making this announcement a week out from an election being called.

"I am glad that Mr Pitt has heard my constant calls for more money to be invested in the area,” he said.

"I have been calling for a significant investment in the area since my selection as candidate.

"After 26 years of neglect and under-investment by the LNP, Mr Pitt believes that a sudden investment in the area will save his seat. The people of Hinkler will see this as nothing more than pork-barreling”

Mr Pascoe said it was a shame the three levels of government were not working together on the deal.

"Imagine how much stronger this deal would have been if Mr Pitt had not failed in working with the State Government on this Deal,” he said.

"We need to have all three levels of government working together to bring about a real transformation in this area.”

"Labor is committed to working with all levels of Government if elected and is committed to supporting regional areas through our City Partnerships Agreement”