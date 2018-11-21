Regional Deal details coming in near future

THE Federal Government will meet with officials in the near future to work out what projects will be targeted by the Regional Deals funding.

Last week Hinkler MP Keith Pitt announced the pilot of the Regional Deal, which will see all three levels of government work to identify regional development opportunities.

"While the Federal Government has announced its commitment to the Hinkler Regional Deal, we and the State and Local Governments will now meet with Department of Infrastructure officials over the coming weeks and months to look at potential projects, which are going to make a real difference to the region,” Mr Pitt said.

"This is no different to the process for the Darwin City Deal or the Geelong City Deal. We want this process to be well considered and thought out, so the result is a number of quality projects which will transform the region, bringing sustainable jobs and multiple opportunities.

"This regional deal is a pilot program for a region rather than one city, which means it hasn't been done before.”

This week State Deputy Premier Jackie Trad welcomed the deal but said she didn't know what it meant for the region.

"As we said last week - we're very happy to see the Federal LNP finally pay some attention to infrastructure in Queensland,” Ms Trad said.

"But they need to be serious about it, not just trying to score political points.

"The community deserves to know what this actually means for them.

"I am still yet to hear a word from anyone in the Federal LNP about what this announcement means for Queensland. No details, no projects, no phone call.

"City Deals are meant to be about working together. I'll be writing to Bridget McKenzie to ask her to stop keeping Queensland in the dark.”

Mr Pitt said he consulted with his local State Government colleagues, as well as both local councils, months before last week's announcement, and all were supportive.

"I have tried to get meetings with the Premier, Deputy Premier and the Assistant Treasurer but have not heard back yet,” he said.

A spokesman for Ms McKenzie said the announcement last week was about kick-starting this process.

"Regional Deals are all about working with the regional communities to further identify and develop opportunities to support economic growth and create jobs,” he said.

"Thanks to the strong advocacy from the local Member Keith Pitt, the Hinkler region has been identified as a suitable pilot and we look forward to engaging with representatives from the community, all levels of government and other stakeholders.”