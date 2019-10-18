Regional Deal: All talk and no action in Bundaberg

One of the region’s most prominent builders has spoken out urging the Deputy Prime Minister to get the ball rolling with the Hinkler Regional Deal.

JRZ Homes director Jesse Zielke has penned a letter urging Deputy PM Michael McCormack to push forward with funding.

Mr McCormack is expected in the region today for the official opening of the second stage of the IWC.

Mr Zielke, who also sits on the housing committee for Master Builders Queensland, is frustrated by the current political impasse for the Hinkler Deal and wants the federal government to start spending in Bundaberg.

“It’s time your government repaid the constituents by actually investing $172.9 million in the 19/20 budget as your government said they would,” Mr Zielke wrote.

Ahead of his visit, a spokesperson for Mr McCormack spoke of the Coalition Government’s commitment to the funding of the Deal.

“The Liberal and Nationals Government is committed to delivering on the almost $173 million of commitments to the region as part of the Hinkler Regional Deal,” the spokesperson said.

“Officials are currently working with Bundaberg Regional Council, Fraser Coast Regional Council and other key stakeholders to fully scope the announced projects and their delivery time frames.”

Yesterday, Deputy Premier Jackie Trad’s office directed the NewsMail to comments made last month by Transport Minister Mark Bailey, speaking as Acting Deputy Premier. “We will not take part in a process that excludes a very important part of the Wide Bay economy — Maryborough,” he said.