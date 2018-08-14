Regional Cities Deal key to unlocking Bundy's potential

A REGIONAL Cities Deal holds the key to unlocking Bundaberg's potential, Mayor Jack Dempsey said yesterday.

Cr Dempsey yesterday joined the region's political leaders to back a coordinated push to see Hinkler assigned a Regional City Deal.

On Saturday, the NewsMail exclusively reported that Hinkler MP Keith Pitt has launched a petition for people to show their support for the deal. The petition will be taken to the government.

Cr Dempsey wrote to the Prime Minister in May, requesting a deal to "address the social issues being experienced in our region”, including high unemployment rates.

"The Wide Bay Burnett has one of the highest unemployment rates in Australia - we need infrastructure and services to boost employment in the region,” Cr Dempsey said.

"Some of the projects we'd like to see considered include developing the Port and associated infrastructure, and a new level 5 hospital and CBD revitalisation.”

Mr Pitt said a deal would deliver real results for the region.

"We want it delivered to our region, we want that pilot to be able to deliver stronger regional economies and more local jobs,” Mr Pitt said.

"The fact we can get through levels of government to work together on a strategy to address what is the biggest issue for us - jobs and our economy - I think can be a great benefit.”

Member for Bundaberg David Batt also supported Mr Pitt's push - citing Townsville's recent achievements under their deal including a new stadium, a drop of 2.7 per cent in unemployment and port upgrades.

"There are so many opportunities in Bundaberg, and a co-ordinated approach is exactly what we need to allow us to progress successfully into the future,” Mr Batt said.

Sign the petition https://bit.ly/2P2fXob