A small earthquake struck near Gayndah overnight.
Regional centre rocked by small earthquake

Matthew McInerney
28th Apr 2018 1:17 PM

A gentle rumble in the early hours of Saturday morning may have struggled to register with sleeping regional Queenslanders.

A 3.0-magnitude earthquake was reported north of Gayndah about 4am.

The quake's estimated epicentre was located among rural properties, and could be felt by residents who live within a 23km radius - which includes Gayndah's town centre.

It is the latest of 64 reported earthquakes to have struck Australia in the past 30 days, and the first in Queensland since a 2.3M earthquake was recorded south west of Eidsvold on April 19.

 

It is the first to be recorded in the Wide Bay and Burnett since a 3.1M quake was recorded east of Fraser Island on September 30, 2017.

They are much smaller than the 5.2M earthquake recorded off Fraser Island on July 30, 2015, which remains the biggest reported event in the Wide Bay and Burnett region in the past three years.

